BASKETBALL
Brickman wins T1 award
Filipino-American playmaker Jason Brickman was named the Most Valuable Import player for his phenomenal performance in the inaugural season of the T1 League, including having the highest assists average, the basketball league said on Monday. Brickman led the league with an average of 10.3 dimes per game during the regular season, helping his club, the Kaohsiung Aquas, win the championship title. The 30-year-old, 1.79m point guard also posted an average of 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over 38 minutes and 13 seconds per game during the regular season, and was named Import of the Month for December last year. Brickman thanked the T1 League for the honor, and his coaches, teammates and everyone in the Aquas’ organization. “This year was just a special year and I had a lot of fun playing. I also want to thank all the fans that came out in Taiwan and supported us all year,” Brickman said.
SOCCER
PSG ditch Pochettino
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Ligue 1 club said yesterday, ending the Argentine’s 18-month stint with the French champions even though he had a year left on his contract. Pochettino, who was appointed in January last year, won the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-2022 season and the French Cup in the 2020-2021 season, but failed to deliver in the UEFA Champions League, the only major trophy that has eluded PSG since Qatar Sports Investment took over in 2011. Christophe Galtier is set to replace Pochettino, with club president Nasser al-Khelaifi saying last month that they were in talks with OGC Nice, who also moved quickly to appoint former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre to succeed Galtier.
BASKETBALL
Griner appeals to Biden
Brittney Griner, a US WNBA star who was detained in Russia in February, has made an appeal to US President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives, saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said the letter was delivered on Monday. Most of the letter’s contents to Biden remain private, although Griner’s representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note. “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts ... I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” the Phoenix Mercury center added. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial that began last week after she was arrested on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial resumes tomorrow. “We believe the Russian Federation is wrongfully detaining Brittney Griner,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday. “President Biden has been clear about the need to see all US nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner.”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was Taiwan’s final hope at the Petronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, advancing to quarter-finals of the women’s singles with a decisive win over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai crushed world No. 51 Kuuba 21-11, 21-9 in their second-round match, which lasted about 30 minutes, at the Super 750 tournament at the Axiata Arena. In the opener, Tai shot ahead 11-8 at the mid-game interval, with Kuuba starved after the break, scoring one point as the Taiwanese hit five consecutive winners to bound to 16-9. Kuuba rallied to gain two more points, but Tai
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels