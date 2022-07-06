SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





BASKETBALL

Brickman wins T1 award

Filipino-American playmaker Jason Brickman was named the Most Valuable Import player for his phenomenal performance in the inaugural season of the T1 League, including having the highest assists average, the basketball league said on Monday. Brickman led the league with an average of 10.3 dimes per game during the regular season, helping his club, the Kaohsiung Aquas, win the championship title. The 30-year-old, 1.79m point guard also posted an average of 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over 38 minutes and 13 seconds per game during the regular season, and was named Import of the Month for December last year. Brickman thanked the T1 League for the honor, and his coaches, teammates and everyone in the Aquas’ organization. “This year was just a special year and I had a lot of fun playing. I also want to thank all the fans that came out in Taiwan and supported us all year,” Brickman said.

SOCCER

PSG ditch Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Ligue 1 club said yesterday, ending the Argentine’s 18-month stint with the French champions even though he had a year left on his contract. Pochettino, who was appointed in January last year, won the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-2022 season and the French Cup in the 2020-2021 season, but failed to deliver in the UEFA Champions League, the only major trophy that has eluded PSG since Qatar Sports Investment took over in 2011. Christophe Galtier is set to replace Pochettino, with club president Nasser al-Khelaifi saying last month that they were in talks with OGC Nice, who also moved quickly to appoint former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre to succeed Galtier.

BASKETBALL

Griner appeals to Biden

Brittney Griner, a US WNBA star who was detained in Russia in February, has made an appeal to US President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives, saying she feared she might never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said the letter was delivered on Monday. Most of the letter’s contents to Biden remain private, although Griner’s representatives shared a few lines from the hand-written note. “As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts ... I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” the Phoenix Mercury center added. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial that began last week after she was arrested on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial resumes tomorrow. “We believe the Russian Federation is wrongfully detaining Brittney Griner,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Monday. “President Biden has been clear about the need to see all US nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner.”