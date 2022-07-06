Rafael Nadal swept into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, staying on course for a crunch meeting with Nick Kyrgios, who was on his best behavior in a battling five-set win.
In the women’s competition, 2019 champion Simona Halep demolished Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa in just 60 minutes to set up a meeting with Amanda Anisimova.
Nadal, chasing a rare calendar Grand Slam, started his campaign at the All England Club slowly, but is now in the groove as he hunts a third Wimbledon crown.
Photo: AFP
He showed no mercy to Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp in their evening clash on Centre Court, overcoming a late wobble to seal a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) win.
“I think I continued in a positive way until the end where I played a bad game,” the Spanish second seed said. “In a personal way, for me to be able to be in quarter-finals after three years [away from Wimbledon] it’s amazing for me, so very, very happy.”
Nadal broke his opponent five times in the match, capitalizing on his fourth match point to reach the Wimbledon quarters for the eighth time.
Photo: Reuters
If the 22-time Grand Slam champion beats 11th seed Taylor Fritz and Kyrgios gets past Chile’s Cristian Garin, they will meet in a mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.
Kyrgios earlier shrugged off a shoulder injury to beat US player Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-2.
The last time the 40th-ranked player reached the last eight at a major was at the Australian Open in 2015, a year after he reached the same stage on his debut at the All England Club.
Yet he is seen as a major threat to Nadal, whom he beat on his way to the quarter-finals in 2014.
The Australian, 27, said he was trying to stay “in the moment.”
“I’m not thinking about lifting a trophy or making semi-finals or making the final,” he said. “I’m just thinking about my habits every day, just trying to put in a good performance on the court, then put in a good practice session, try to stay positive, try to really separate.”
Former world No. 1 Halep is looking increasingly dangerous as she makes stately progress toward a second Wimbledon crown in a draw now short of big names.
The Romanian’s match against Badosa appeared tricky on paper, but proved anything but, with the 16th seed coming through 6-1, 6-2.
Halep, yet to drop a set at Wimbledon this year, is to face Anisimova of the US for a place in the semi-finals.
Anisomova, seeded 20, ended the dream run of French player Harmony Tan, who shocked Serena Williams in her opening match, winning 6-2, 6-3.
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina beat Petra Martic of Croatia in straight sets and is to face Ajla Tomljanovic after the Australian ended the run of French veteran Alize Cornet.
