England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, yesterday.
Chasing 378 for victory, England went into the final day needing 119 runs with seven wickets in hand.
Root went on to smash a masterly 142 not out, his 28th Test century, forging a mammoth 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Bairstow.
Photo: Reuters
Root’s elegant century was studded with 19 boundaries and a six.
Bairstow’s unbeaten 114, which included 15 fours and a six, was his second century of the match, as England triumphed with two sessions to spare.
England’s previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes Test against Australia on the back of Ben Stokes’ brilliant unbeaten century.
“When you have clarity like we do at the moment in the dressing room, it makes totals like that and just the game itself a lot easier,” Stokes said at the presentation ceremony.
The target of “378 five weeks ago would have been scary, but it’s all good,” the captain said. “We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played, in England in particular... We are bringing a new set of fans to Test cricket. We want to leave a mark.”
It was a tremendous turnaround by England, who had been on the back foot after conceding a significant first-innings lead of 132.
Root and Bairstow showed the kind of sustained aggression that is quickly becoming the hallmark of this England Test team since Ben Stokes assumed the captaincy and Brendon McCullum took over as head coach.
Root grew so much in confidence that he treated Shardul Thakur like a spinner, stepping out against the seamer and then playing an audacious reverse-scoop against him that sailed over for a six.
Bairstow, who bagged the player of the match award, brought up his fourth hundred in five innings with a tight single before hitting Mohammed Siraj for three successive boundaries.
“This is the beauty of Test cricket,” India’s makeshift captain Jasprit Bumrah said. “Even if you have three good days, you have to keep coming and keep up the good performance.”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was Taiwan’s final hope at the Petronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, advancing to quarter-finals of the women’s singles with a decisive win over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai crushed world No. 51 Kuuba 21-11, 21-9 in their second-round match, which lasted about 30 minutes, at the Super 750 tournament at the Axiata Arena. In the opener, Tai shot ahead 11-8 at the mid-game interval, with Kuuba starved after the break, scoring one point as the Taiwanese hit five consecutive winners to bound to 16-9. Kuuba rallied to gain two more points, but Tai
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels