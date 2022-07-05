Groenewegen pips Van Aert to win third stage of Tour

AP, SONDERBORG, Denmark





Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen on Sunday overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish, while Van Aert extended his overall lead.

Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel when he was battling with Van Aert, and found a gap to squeeze through and nudge his wheel over the line to win for Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

“I took a lot of wind and my legs were tired, but I still had enough to sprint to the line,” Groenewegen said. “Wout van Aert always jokes, saying that if you are not sure of having won, you still claim the victory and you celebrate. That’s what I did, [and] I understood I won from the sport directors screaming in the car.”

Team Bikeexchange-Jayco’s Dylan Groenewegen, front second left, crosses the line to win Stage 3 of the Tour de France on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Groenewegen’s fifth Tour stage win came a day after Fabio Jakobsen’s first.

Two years ago, Groenewegen was blamed for a heavy crash at the Tour of Poland that sent Jakobsen flying through roadside crash barriers. Jakobsen was put in an induced coma and needed five hours of surgery on his skull and face.

Although Groenewegen was remorseful over the incident, he was banned from cycling for nine months by Union Cycliste Internationale.

“My family supported me greatly after what happened,” he said. “My new team has put a lot of faith in me and a great train to lead me out. Every victory at the Tour de France is special.”

Three years after his last Tour stage win, the 29-year-old Groenewegen was open-mouthed and emotional as he put his hands over his head. The win was even more special since he crashed 9km out and had to catch the peloton up.