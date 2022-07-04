SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

Flyers player held in Russia

A Russian ice hockey player under contract with an NHL team has been detained in Russia over charges he evaded military service, his lawyer said. Ivan Fedotov, a goaltender on the Russian team that won silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May. His detention comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Fontanka.ru news Web site on Friday said that the 25-year-old had been detained by St Petersburg police at the request of the military prosecutor’s office. His lawyer, Alexei Ponomaryev, told state news agency RIA on Saturday that Fedotov was taken to an enlistment office on Friday and then a military hospital after falling ill. “As I understand it, due to stress, he had gastritis,” Ponomaryev said. “Ivan feels bad. He says that he is not being provided with full medical assistance.” Ponomaryev denied accusations that his client had evaded military service.

SOCCER

Ronaldo wants out of Man U

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer if the English Premier League club receives an appropriate offer, multiple reports said on Saturday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, but despite being United’s top scorer last season, and third in the Premier League, the overall campaign was disappointing. United finished sixth in the league, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification and leaving the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has a year left on his contract plus an optional year, facing the prospect of playing in the Europa League for the first time. Manchester United are adamant that Ronaldo is not for sale.

CRICKET

Bumrah bats record over

Jasprit Bumrah was enjoying a dream debut on Saturday as India captain with bat and ball as England were made to struggle on a rain-hit second day of a series-deciding Test at Edgbaston, England. Bumrah hammered fast bowler Stuart Broad for the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Then, given the ball, Bumrah took 3-35 to have England limping at 84-5 by stumps. Ben Stokes’ team were trailing by 332 runs. Ravindra Jadeja’s first overseas Test hundred of 104 and Bumrah’s ballistic unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, including a world record 29 off the bat in Broad’s one over, gave India an imposing total of 416 all out.