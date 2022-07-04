ICE HOCKEY
Flyers player held in Russia
A Russian ice hockey player under contract with an NHL team has been detained in Russia over charges he evaded military service, his lawyer said. Ivan Fedotov, a goaltender on the Russian team that won silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May. His detention comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Fontanka.ru news Web site on Friday said that the 25-year-old had been detained by St Petersburg police at the request of the military prosecutor’s office. His lawyer, Alexei Ponomaryev, told state news agency RIA on Saturday that Fedotov was taken to an enlistment office on Friday and then a military hospital after falling ill. “As I understand it, due to stress, he had gastritis,” Ponomaryev said. “Ivan feels bad. He says that he is not being provided with full medical assistance.” Ponomaryev denied accusations that his client had evaded military service.
SOCCER
Ronaldo wants out of Man U
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer if the English Premier League club receives an appropriate offer, multiple reports said on Saturday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, but despite being United’s top scorer last season, and third in the Premier League, the overall campaign was disappointing. United finished sixth in the league, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification and leaving the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has a year left on his contract plus an optional year, facing the prospect of playing in the Europa League for the first time. Manchester United are adamant that Ronaldo is not for sale.
CRICKET
Bumrah bats record over
Jasprit Bumrah was enjoying a dream debut on Saturday as India captain with bat and ball as England were made to struggle on a rain-hit second day of a series-deciding Test at Edgbaston, England. Bumrah hammered fast bowler Stuart Broad for the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Then, given the ball, Bumrah took 3-35 to have England limping at 84-5 by stumps. Ben Stokes’ team were trailing by 332 runs. Ravindra Jadeja’s first overseas Test hundred of 104 and Bumrah’s ballistic unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, including a world record 29 off the bat in Broad’s one over, gave India an imposing total of 416 all out.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was Taiwan’s final hope at the Petronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, advancing to quarter-finals of the women’s singles with a decisive win over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai crushed world No. 51 Kuuba 21-11, 21-9 in their second-round match, which lasted about 30 minutes, at the Super 750 tournament at the Axiata Arena. In the opener, Tai shot ahead 11-8 at the mid-game interval, with Kuuba starved after the break, scoring one point as the Taiwanese hit five consecutive winners to bound to 16-9. Kuuba rallied to gain two more points, but Tai
It is, to be sure, the stuff of movies: An oft-injured guy ranked outside the top 100, making his Grand Slam debut thanks to a wild card, knocks out two seeded players on his way to a fourth-round matchup at Wimbledon against none other than No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the three-time defending champion. We can guess what Hollywood might do with that script. Tim van Rijthoven, a 25-year-old Dutchman, earned the chance to see what will happen in real life across the net from Djokovic after both men won in straight sets on Friday at the All England Club. “Before the tournament
Novak Djokovic on Monday became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams as he made a successful start to his Wimbledon title defense, while teenage star Carlos Alcaraz battled over five sets to make the second round. Six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea’s Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, but the 20-time Grand Slam winner was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent. “Now we have got to 80 wins, let’s get to 100,” Djokovic said. Djokovic, 35, is attempting to win a