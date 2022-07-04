Cardinals hit 4 straight HRs in the first inning

AP, PHILADELPHIA





Nolan Arenado on Saturday sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by the St Louis Cardinals in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6.

With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in MLB history that a team has connected for four homers in a row in the first inning.

“It was really cool just being a part of that,” Arenado said. “It was almost surreal. You didn’t really believe it. Those moments are special. I’m very thankful for them.”

Nolan Arenado of the St Louis Cardinals follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of their MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Saturday. Photo: AP

The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it, and the 11th time overall in big league history.

“That was incredible,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Guys took some good swings. They were on attack.”

The home crowd at Citizens Bank Park then gasped when Lars Nootbaar followed Carlson and made solid contact on a flyball that was caught in deep left field but well shy of the warning track to end the inning.

It was 6-all when Arenado led off the ninth by clearing the wall in left field off Seranthony Dominguez (4-2) for his 17th home run. Arenando hit for the cycle on Friday night in the Cardinals’ 5-3 defeat to the Phillies.

“I just got enough of it,” Arenado said. “We’re obviously excited to win the ballgame. That’s what’s most important.”

Yairo Munoz hit a two-run double, Matt Vierling had a pair of RBIs and Odubel Herrera had three hits for the Phillies.

“These guys kept battling,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “Came back to tie twice. Just couldn’t seem to get the lead, but I’m awfully proud of the way they battled.”