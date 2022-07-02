McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles record

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin on Saturday broke her own world record in the 400m hurdles at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then gave a thumbs-up. She crossed the finish line at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal. “I mean it’s Track Town USA, what do you expect?” she said afterward. “Every time I come here I can just feel something amazing is going to happen.” Asked how she was