Tai Tzu-ying advances to semis in Malaysia

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday booked a spot in the women’s singles semi-finals at the Malaysian Open after outdueling Pusarla V. Sindhu of India in a match that went to a deciding game.

World No. 2 and second seed Tai defeated world No. 7 Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13 in a quarter-final that lasted seven minutes shy of an hour at the Super 750 tournament at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

It was the 21st meeting between Tai and Sindhu, with the Taiwanese leading the head-to-head record 15-5 before the match.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reacts after beating India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu in their Malaysia Open women’s singles quarter-final in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AP

Tai also extended her winning streak against Sindhu to six matches.

In the semi-final, Tai is to face Chinese fourth seed Chen Yufei, who defeated Japanese sixth seed Nozomi Okuhara 14-21, 21-18, 21-18.

Tai played with the drift at the start of the opening game as Sindhu secured a lead at the mid-game interval of 11-7.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying returns to Pusarla V. Sindhu in their Malaysia Open women’s singles quarter-final in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Indian shuttler then extended her lead to win the first game by eight points.

Tai rallied in the second game, scoring eight consecutive points to lead 10-1, but Sindhu fought back with seven consecutive points of her own to trail by only two points at 17-15.

However, Tai was able to step up her work rate to finish off the game with four consecutive points, forcing a third and deciding game.

In the decider, the scores remained close at 16-13, before Tai put together a four-shot surge that took her to match point at 20-13.

Putting on a show for the fans, the Taiwanese returned with a breathtaking behind-the-back shot, followed by a backhand which Sindhu hit wide.

Tai is keen to defend the title she won at the Malaysia Open in 2013 as well as 2017 to 2019. The event was not held in 2020 and last year.