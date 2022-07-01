SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Roof collapse delays Test

Rain and strong winds caused the roof of a stand to collapse at the Galle International Stadium, delaying yesterday’s start of day 2 of the Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Australia. Southwesterly winds battered the port city, upending broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground. The makeshift roof of one of the ground’s smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries were reported. The weather kept the players off the ground until after lunch and only 44 overs were bowled before bad light stopped play. However, that was enough for Australia to power to a 101-run first-innings lead at stumps, with Usman Khawaja (71) and Cameron Green (77) providing the bulk of the scoring as the visitors reached 313-8 after dismissing Sri Lanka on day 1 for 212.

CRICKET

CA ‘astonished’ by suit

Cricket Australia (CA) is “astonished” by legal proceedings launched against it by broadcast partner the Seven Network and would “strenuously” defend itself in court, the governing body said yesterday. The broadcaster is seeking to terminate its A$450 million (US$309.69 million) six-year deal, alleging “multiple quality and standard breaches by CA” of the media rights agreement between the two. The CA denied the allegations and said it delivered two “very successful” cricket seasons, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCCER

Online hate to draw bans

People convicted of soccer-related online hate crimes can now be banned from attending matches, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday. British courts could previously only issue so-called banning orders for in-person offenses. However, prosecutors said that it would now be able to ask courts for tougher penalties for people “intent on hateful conduct.”

SOCCER

Ronaldo seeks damages

Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a US judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay damages of more than US$626,000 after claiming in a failed lawsuit that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. Ronaldo’s attorney Peter Christiansen asked US District Court Judge Jennifer Dorsey in a filing to make the woman’s attorney Leslie Mark Stovall personally responsible for the amount. Dorsey on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct,” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents.

CYCLING

Victorious’ hotel searched

Danish police yesterday searched the hotel of Bahrain Victorious at the request of French authorities, Copenhagen police said in a statement on the eve of the Tour de France Grand Depart. Authorities searched the team’s vehicles, and the rooms of staff and riders at 5:30am in Brondby. The homes of riders and staff were also searched by police on Monday before their departure for the Tour. French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Bahrain Victorious after police searched the team’s hotel late in last year’s race. The team said in a statement that it fully cooperated with the authorities and the search was completed within two hours. “No items were seized from the team,” it said.