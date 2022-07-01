CRICKET
Roof collapse delays Test
Rain and strong winds caused the roof of a stand to collapse at the Galle International Stadium, delaying yesterday’s start of day 2 of the Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Australia. Southwesterly winds battered the port city, upending broadcast equipment and one of the sightscreens at the ground. The makeshift roof of one of the ground’s smaller stands was also brought down by the storm. No injuries were reported. The weather kept the players off the ground until after lunch and only 44 overs were bowled before bad light stopped play. However, that was enough for Australia to power to a 101-run first-innings lead at stumps, with Usman Khawaja (71) and Cameron Green (77) providing the bulk of the scoring as the visitors reached 313-8 after dismissing Sri Lanka on day 1 for 212.
CRICKET
CA ‘astonished’ by suit
Cricket Australia (CA) is “astonished” by legal proceedings launched against it by broadcast partner the Seven Network and would “strenuously” defend itself in court, the governing body said yesterday. The broadcaster is seeking to terminate its A$450 million (US$309.69 million) six-year deal, alleging “multiple quality and standard breaches by CA” of the media rights agreement between the two. The CA denied the allegations and said it delivered two “very successful” cricket seasons, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCCER
Online hate to draw bans
People convicted of soccer-related online hate crimes can now be banned from attending matches, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday. British courts could previously only issue so-called banning orders for in-person offenses. However, prosecutors said that it would now be able to ask courts for tougher penalties for people “intent on hateful conduct.”
SOCCER
Ronaldo seeks damages
Cristiano Ronaldo is asking a US judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay damages of more than US$626,000 after claiming in a failed lawsuit that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. Ronaldo’s attorney Peter Christiansen asked US District Court Judge Jennifer Dorsey in a filing to make the woman’s attorney Leslie Mark Stovall personally responsible for the amount. Dorsey on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct,” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents.
CYCLING
Victorious’ hotel searched
Danish police yesterday searched the hotel of Bahrain Victorious at the request of French authorities, Copenhagen police said in a statement on the eve of the Tour de France Grand Depart. Authorities searched the team’s vehicles, and the rooms of staff and riders at 5:30am in Brondby. The homes of riders and staff were also searched by police on Monday before their departure for the Tour. French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Bahrain Victorious after police searched the team’s hotel late in last year’s race. The team said in a statement that it fully cooperated with the authorities and the search was completed within two hours. “No items were seized from the team,” it said.
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Novak Djokovic on Monday became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams as he made a successful start to his Wimbledon title defense, while teenage star Carlos Alcaraz battled over five sets to make the second round. Six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea’s Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, but the 20-time Grand Slam winner was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent. “Now we have got to 80 wins, let’s get to 100,” Djokovic said. Djokovic, 35, is attempting to win a
‘JUST WOW’: Unseeded Harmony Tan was shocked after beating Williams, who struggled from the beginning in her first singles match since Wimbledon last year Serena Williams on Tuesday tasted bitter defeat on her return to singles tennis at Wimbledon, as Rafael Nadal overcame a huge scare to progress to the second round. Elsewhere on day two of the Championships, title contender Matteo Berrettini was forced to pull out with COVID-19, while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 matches. Seven-time champion Williams went down to unseeded Harmony Tan of France 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in her first singles encounter since an injury forced her out of her first-round match at Wimbledon last year. Williams, 40, won the last of her Wimbledon singles titles