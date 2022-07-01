Josh Naylor on Wednesday flipped his bat wildly when the ball soared over the fence and flung his helmet in the air as he approached home plate before headbutting Cleveland manager Terry Francona after his two-run shot with two outs in the 10th inning completed a four-run rally that gave the Guardians a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagan that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2).
A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired Jose Ramirez and had two strikes on Naylor before he drove his first game-ending homer the other way onto the left-field porch.
“I just tried to hit a homer, to be honest,” Naylor said. “I was trying to end the game. I didn’t want to hit a single. I wanted to end it. I just wanted to win.”
After rounding the bases, Naylor excitedly headbutted the 63-year-old Francona, who was wearing a batting helmet.
Earlier this season, a fired-up Naylor wildly threw his lid in the dugout following a big home run against the White Sox.
“I’ve got to go ice my neck,” Francona joked. “I think Josh enjoys being in those situations and that was pretty special right there.”
Minnesota took a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from pinch-hitter Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler off Eli Morgan (4-2).
It was Kepler’s 14th home run in 45 career games at Progressive Field.
The teams have split four games in the five-game series, keeping the Twins’ lead over the second-place Guardians in the American League Central at 2.
“I don’t think you’ll see a game much more difficult on a team than that,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve got to find a way to finish games out.”
In other games, it was:
‧ Angels 4, White Sox 1
‧ Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 6 (10i)
‧ Cardinals 3, Marlins 4
‧ Cubs 8, Reds 3
‧ Diamondbacks 0, Padres 4
‧ Giants 2, Tigers 3
‧ Mets 0, Astros 2
‧ Mariners 9, Orioles 3
‧ Nationals 7, Pirates 8
‧ Phillies 1, Braves 4
‧ Rays 3, Brewers 5
‧ Rockies 4, Dodgers 8
‧ Royals 2, Rangers 1
‧ Yankees 5, Athletics 3
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Novak Djokovic on Monday became the first player to win 80 matches at all four Grand Slams as he made a successful start to his Wimbledon title defense, while teenage star Carlos Alcaraz battled over five sets to make the second round. Six-time champion and top seed Djokovic saw off South Korea’s Kwon Soo-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, but the 20-time Grand Slam winner was made to work after falling a break down in the opening two sets against his 81st-ranked opponent. “Now we have got to 80 wins, let’s get to 100,” Djokovic said. Djokovic, 35, is attempting to win a
‘JUST WOW’: Unseeded Harmony Tan was shocked after beating Williams, who struggled from the beginning in her first singles match since Wimbledon last year Serena Williams on Tuesday tasted bitter defeat on her return to singles tennis at Wimbledon, as Rafael Nadal overcame a huge scare to progress to the second round. Elsewhere on day two of the Championships, title contender Matteo Berrettini was forced to pull out with COVID-19, while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 matches. Seven-time champion Williams went down to unseeded Harmony Tan of France 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in her first singles encounter since an injury forced her out of her first-round match at Wimbledon last year. Williams, 40, won the last of her Wimbledon singles titles