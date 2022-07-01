Wimbledon head of courts Neil Stubley is on a mission to champion grass-court tennis around the world by harnessing modern technology to recreate the unique conditions of the All England Club.
Players only get the chance to compete on the surface for a few weeks each year, with clay and hard-court tournaments dominating international tours.
However, Stubley, whose role is to keep the lush turf of Wimbledon in tip-top shape, is involved in trials in Britain and Australia using synthetic fibres alongside grass to improve court surfaces.
Photo: AFP
“One of the biggest challenges for grass tennis is that you need quite a heavy clay soil because what you need to do is be able to dry it out and get the ball bounce,” he said. “In the UK we’ve naturally got quite a lot of clay soil within our soil makeup, whereas in other parts of the world some countries are very much dominated by chalk or sand, so they find it a lot harder to find the sort of soils that we naturally find in the UK.”
Stubley said that using grass-stitching with sandier soils helps make the structure of the playing surface more stable and resilient.
“You can actually have a more free-draining surface, but you can still get the hardness on the surface as well so then you can go to places like Australia that have got very silty, sandy soils and create good grass courts, so that’s part of our research,” he said.
The first aim was to make sure the new courts worked for tennis, reproducing the characteristics of a grass court, Stubley said.
The head of courts and horticulture, who has worked at Wimbledon for nearly three decades, is passionate about promoting grass-court tennis.
“We want to champion global grass tennis, not just for the Championships, but hopefully you can potentially have tournaments in any country in the world, depending on whether it’s a warm-season or a cool-season grass,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of research in southern hemisphere grasses, Bermuda grasses and the like, so we can actually end up having a product where we can have the right root zone and the right grasses on top to give us the same characteristics of a court at Wimbledon.”
Stubley said that tennis was learning from soccer, which has used grass-stitching for years.
Other sports, including cricket, were interested in the technology, as it could lead to longer seasons, he said.
“We’ve got some trial courts that we’ve built” in Britain, Stubley said. “We’re just getting players and members to play on it, get feedback, doing that same data collection.”
