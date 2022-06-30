SOCCER
Vissel Kobe fire manager
Andres Iniesta’s floundering J-League side Vissel Kobe yesterday fired manager Miguel Angel Lotina after less than three months in charge, with reports blaming his treatment of the former Barcelona legend. Iniesta is in danger of being relegated for the first time in his glittering career, with big-spending Vissel rooted to the bottom of the Japan top flight more than halfway through the season with only 11 points from 18 matches. Japanese media reports said the veteran manager clashed with club officials over how best to use 38-year-old Iniesta. The 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder has started Vissel’s last seven league games, but Lotina has shifted the team’s playing style away from a Barcelona-style “tiki-taka” passing game to a more counterattacking approach. Lotina also reportedly disagreed with the club over how much time Iniesta should spend on the pitch. Reports say club officials are worried that Iniesta might leave if Vissel are relegated. Lotina has been replaced as manager by Takayuki Yoshida, who begins his third stint in charge of the club.
CRICKET
England captain retires
Eoin Morgan said extending his England career would have made him feel “an imposter,” as the ICC Cricket World Cup-winning captain retired from international cricket on Tuesday. Morgan plans to continue playing domestic cricket. The 35-year-old batsman oversaw England’s transformation from a side that suffered a woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup to one-day kings four years later. Dublin-born Morgan bows out as England’s all-time leading run-scorer in one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively. His tally of 225 one-day international appearances and 115 in T20 internationals are also England records. However, he has made just two 50s from his past 28 international innings across the two white-ball formats and was twice out for nought during England’s recent ODI series away to the Netherlands. “I’m very happy with my decision,” Morgan said. “The day it hit me I was emotional, it was a difficult day, but since then I’ve been very content. I’d reached the end of the road.”
FORMULA ONE
Piquet race slur in spotlight
Lewis Hamilton called for action to change “archaic mindsets” after a racist remark about him by Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet emerged on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. In a Brazilian interview on YouTube in November last year, Piquet, 69, used a racial slur in Portuguese when commenting on Hamilton’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen, and said Hamilton had “played dirty” in the incident. Piquet’s daughter, Kelly, is Verstappen’s partner, and the comments resurfaced as the drivers prepare to return to Silverstone this weekend. Hamilton was recently awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship and is the sport’s only black driver. “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport,” the Mercedes driver wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.” Motor racing’s governing body the FIA, Formula One and Mercedes all issued statements condemning racism, but without mentioning Piquet by name.
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Serena Williams’ return to tennis action was cut short after her women’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from the Eastbourne International because of a knee injury. The WTA event had seen the 40-year-old star play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem. The American and Tunisia’s Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama. Williams is now to focus on Wimbledon, where she has accepted
“King of Live Music” Wu Bai and his band China Blue are to bring their big hits to the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Sunday in a bid to help the Rakuten Monkeys pick up some hits to stay at the top of the CPBL table this season. The Monkeys, who have so far this season had the most consistent pitching and hitting, are looking to become the first team in the league to reach 30 wins and clinch the first-half title next month. The Uni-President Lions are three games back in second place, while the CTBC Brothers are in third and