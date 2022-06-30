Kyrgios spits at fan ‘disrespecting’ him at Wimbledon

Reuters





Australian Nick Kyrgios said he spat in the direction of a spectator who he felt was heckling him during his first-round Wimbledon match on Tuesday.

Kyrgios edged British wild-card Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 in a roller-coaster match where he confronted the spectator who booed him and called a line judge a “snitch” for complaining to the chair umpire.

The 27-year-old earlier this month complained about racial slurs from the crowd in Stuttgart, Germany, and although he said the heckling at Wimbledon was not racially motivated, he complained about the “disrespect” being thrown his way.

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his Wimbledon men’s singles match against Paul Jubb in London on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“I’m just starting to think that it’s normal when it’s really not. I didn’t say anything to the crowd until they started just every time I came down to the far end, people just going,” Kyrgios told reporters.

When asked if he spat in the fan’s direction, Kyrgios said: “Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.”

“As soon as I won the match, I turned to him... I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owed that person anything,” Kyrgios said. “He literally came to the match to just not even support anyone really. It was more just to stir up and disrespect.”

Kyrgios said he loved Wimbledon, but railed at “a whole generation” who felt they had the right to comment on everything with negativity.