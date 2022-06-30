Australian Nick Kyrgios said he spat in the direction of a spectator who he felt was heckling him during his first-round Wimbledon match on Tuesday.
Kyrgios edged British wild-card Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 in a roller-coaster match where he confronted the spectator who booed him and called a line judge a “snitch” for complaining to the chair umpire.
The 27-year-old earlier this month complained about racial slurs from the crowd in Stuttgart, Germany, and although he said the heckling at Wimbledon was not racially motivated, he complained about the “disrespect” being thrown his way.
Photo: Reuters
“I’m just starting to think that it’s normal when it’s really not. I didn’t say anything to the crowd until they started just every time I came down to the far end, people just going,” Kyrgios told reporters.
When asked if he spat in the fan’s direction, Kyrgios said: “Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.”
“As soon as I won the match, I turned to him... I’ve been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owed that person anything,” Kyrgios said. “He literally came to the match to just not even support anyone really. It was more just to stir up and disrespect.”
Kyrgios said he loved Wimbledon, but railed at “a whole generation” who felt they had the right to comment on everything with negativity.
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Serena Williams’ return to tennis action was cut short after her women’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from the Eastbourne International because of a knee injury. The WTA event had seen the 40-year-old star play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem. The American and Tunisia’s Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama. Williams is now to focus on Wimbledon, where she has accepted
“King of Live Music” Wu Bai and his band China Blue are to bring their big hits to the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Sunday in a bid to help the Rakuten Monkeys pick up some hits to stay at the top of the CPBL table this season. The Monkeys, who have so far this season had the most consistent pitching and hitting, are looking to become the first team in the league to reach 30 wins and clinch the first-half title next month. The Uni-President Lions are three games back in second place, while the CTBC Brothers are in third and