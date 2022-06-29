SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Lee Man down Tainan City

Tainan City lost 1-3 to Hong Kong Premier League outfit Lee Man in their AFC Cup Group J opener at Buriram Stadium in Thailand on Monday. Lee Man defender Yung Hui-to and forward Junior Dutra gave the Hong Kong club a two-goal lead with strikes in the 55th and 69th minutes respectively. Tainan’s Marc Fenelus clawed one back from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, after Yao Ko-chi was brought down in the box by Lee Man defender Tsui Wang-kit. Substitute Chang Hei-yin restored the Hong Kong side’s two-goal lead six minutes later, with Lee Man holding on to defeat Tainan for the second consecutive year in the AFC Cup. The victory put Lee Man level on points with fellow Hong Kong side Eastern Long Lions. Eastern sit atop the three-team Group J after defeating Lee Man 3-1 on Friday. Tainan face the Lions tomorrow, with the winner of the single round-robin group advancing to the inter-zone playoff semi-finals.

BASKETBALL

Griner ordered to stand trial

Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was on Monday ordered to stand trial by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about four-and-a-half months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time US Olympic gold medalist was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, which is to begin on Friday. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1 percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the US, acquittals can be overturned. At Monday’s closed-door preliminary hearing at the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner’s detention was extended for another six months, to Dec. 20. Photographs obtained by The Associated Press showed the 31-year-old in handcuffs and looking straight ahead, unlike a previous court appearance where she kept her head down and covered with a hood. She declined to answer questions from reporters in English as she was led through the courthouse, Russian media footage showed.

CRICKET

Windies thrash Bangladesh

The West Indies wasted no time on a day when more than five hours were lost to the elements to complete a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Monday. Frustrated by torrential overnight showers that left a sodden outfield and prevented play until the mid-afternoon, the home side claimed the last four wickets swiftly, despite an entertaining, unbeaten 60 by Nurul Hasan, to dismiss the visitors for 186 in their second innings after they resumed play in the already precarious position of 132-6. That left captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner John Campbell with the formality of knocking off the 13 runs required for victory in less than three overs for another comprehensive triumph and a 2-0 sweep of the series. “Our confidence levels were very high coming into this game after that win in the first Test,” Brathwaite said. “There is always room for improvement, but it was good to see the way we fought back from a difficult position against the Bangladesh bowlers on the second day.”