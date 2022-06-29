SOCCER
Lee Man down Tainan City
Tainan City lost 1-3 to Hong Kong Premier League outfit Lee Man in their AFC Cup Group J opener at Buriram Stadium in Thailand on Monday. Lee Man defender Yung Hui-to and forward Junior Dutra gave the Hong Kong club a two-goal lead with strikes in the 55th and 69th minutes respectively. Tainan’s Marc Fenelus clawed one back from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, after Yao Ko-chi was brought down in the box by Lee Man defender Tsui Wang-kit. Substitute Chang Hei-yin restored the Hong Kong side’s two-goal lead six minutes later, with Lee Man holding on to defeat Tainan for the second consecutive year in the AFC Cup. The victory put Lee Man level on points with fellow Hong Kong side Eastern Long Lions. Eastern sit atop the three-team Group J after defeating Lee Man 3-1 on Friday. Tainan face the Lions tomorrow, with the winner of the single round-robin group advancing to the inter-zone playoff semi-finals.
BASKETBALL
Griner ordered to stand trial
Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was on Monday ordered to stand trial by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about four-and-a-half months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time US Olympic gold medalist was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, which is to begin on Friday. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1 percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the US, acquittals can be overturned. At Monday’s closed-door preliminary hearing at the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner’s detention was extended for another six months, to Dec. 20. Photographs obtained by The Associated Press showed the 31-year-old in handcuffs and looking straight ahead, unlike a previous court appearance where she kept her head down and covered with a hood. She declined to answer questions from reporters in English as she was led through the courthouse, Russian media footage showed.
CRICKET
Windies thrash Bangladesh
The West Indies wasted no time on a day when more than five hours were lost to the elements to complete a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Monday. Frustrated by torrential overnight showers that left a sodden outfield and prevented play until the mid-afternoon, the home side claimed the last four wickets swiftly, despite an entertaining, unbeaten 60 by Nurul Hasan, to dismiss the visitors for 186 in their second innings after they resumed play in the already precarious position of 132-6. That left captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner John Campbell with the formality of knocking off the 13 runs required for victory in less than three overs for another comprehensive triumph and a 2-0 sweep of the series. “Our confidence levels were very high coming into this game after that win in the first Test,” Brathwaite said. “There is always room for improvement, but it was good to see the way we fought back from a difficult position against the Bangladesh bowlers on the second day.”
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Serena Williams’ return to tennis action was cut short after her women’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from the Eastbourne International because of a knee injury. The WTA event had seen the 40-year-old star play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem. The American and Tunisia’s Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama. Williams is now to focus on Wimbledon, where she has accepted