A dominant England swept New Zealand 3-0 with an aggressive seven-wicket victory in the third and final Test on Monday.
After the first session was washed out due to rain on the final day, England motored to 296-3 in the middle session after resuming on 183-2.
“A 3-0 win against the best team in the world, it’s absolutely phenomenal,” Ben Stokes said after his team beat the world Test champions in his debut Test series as captain.
Photo: AFP
“It’s about the change of the mindset of the lads towards Test cricket. To say that we have done it so quickly is unbelievable,” he said. “Huge credit to [coach] Brendon [McCullum] and the backroom staff.”
Joe Root (86 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (71 not out) flayed the New Zealand bowlers at Headingley, England, hitting boundaries at will in a blistering 111-run stand as England cruised to the target in just over an hour on the fifth day.
Bairstow, whose masterful 162 lifted England from a precarious 55-6 in the first innings, played yet another aggressive knock as he registered England’s second-fastest Test half-century off just 30 balls.
Bairstow finished off the game in style when he belted off-spinner Michael Bracewell for a four and a six in a superb 44-ball unbeaten knock.
“It was like some of the 50-over stuff,” Root said while describing Bairstow as a “phenomenal player” after England knocked off the remaining 113 runs in 15.2 overs on the last day.
“He [Bairstow] has been hitting the ball really well. It’s great to see him do that, to bat with the confidence and freedom,” Root said.
New Zealand had started the day on a high when Tim Southee had Ollie Pope (82) clean-bowled in the first over when play resumed after lunch. Pope, who hit 12 boundaries, took the game away from New Zealand with a brilliant 134-run stand with Root before his off-stump was knocked over by Southee.
Yet Bairstow once again exhibited his power-hitting prowess as he provided Stokes and McCullum a perfect start to their new roles.
Bairstow’s classy century and debutant Jamie Overton’s 97 revived England in the first innings before they were bowled out for 360 in reply to New Zealand’s 329.
Left-arm Jack Leach ended up with his maiden 10-wicket haul in a Test match before New Zealand did well to score 326, which set England a target of 296 runs.
New Zealand fought back through their two prolific run-getters — Tom Blundell (88 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (56) — in the second innings, but the top-order’s struggle in the series let the Kiwis down.
“It’s been an incredible series,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who contracted COVID-19 and missed out the second Test. “There is a new theme to their [England’s] approach and they won those fine margins that went a long way in perhaps deciding the outcome of the match.”
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he
ROLLER COASTER: Shortly after winning the men’s 50m backstroke, Justin Ress was disqualified, but after accepting his loss, officials, in a rare move, overturned the call Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh on Saturday won another gold medal and Italy pipped the US to the men’s 4x100m medley relay title on the last night of racing at the FINA World Championships. The US women clinched the country’s record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4x100m medley final. Regan Smith, Lilly King, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan were 0.47 seconds ahead of Australia and 1.23 ahead of Canada. “Yeah, I’m pretty tired,” Huske said after her sixth medal in a busy week. Canadian swimmers finished with 11 medals for their most successful worlds. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s
Serena Williams’ return to tennis action was cut short after her women’s doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from the Eastbourne International because of a knee injury. The WTA event had seen the 40-year-old star play her first two competitive matches since she limped out of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with a hamstring problem. The American and Tunisia’s Jabeur made it through to the semi-finals with a narrow last-16 win over Maria Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before a more convincing quarter-final victory in straight sets against Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama. Williams is now to focus on Wimbledon, where she has accepted