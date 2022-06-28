Taiwan’s archer Peng wins silver

Staff writer, with CNA, PARIS





Taiwan’s Peng Chia-mao on Sunday took home a silver medal after losing in the final of the women’s recurve competition at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

Recurve refers to the type of bow used in the event, the ends of which curve away from the archer when unstrung.

Peng, who earlier on Sunday bagged a gold medal as part of Taiwan’s women’s recurve team, went into the individual event seeded 17th after finishing with a score of 658 in the qualifying round.

Taiwan’s Peng Chia-mao competes in the final of the women’s recurve competition at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday. Photo: CNA

After shooting her way to the semi-finals against mainly lower-ranked opponents, Peng edged out a 6-5 victory against 2016 gold medalist Misun Choi of South Korea to earn a place in the final.

In the final, Peng faced off against Utano Ago of Japan, with whom she split the first set 1-1, before pulling ahead 3-1 over the next two games.

However, from there the momentum returned to Ago, who finished the fourth round with 29 points (two 10s and a nine) to Peng’s 27 and tied the match 4-4.

In the fifth and final round, Ago notched another two 10-point shots to win the set 29-28 and seal a 6-4 victory.

After the match, Peng was upbeat about her performance — a personal best and her first-ever medal in individual competition — despite narrowly missing out on the gold.

“I’m not upset about it, because I have a lot of room for improvement,” she said. “Winning this honor is motivation to keep getting better.”