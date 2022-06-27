Iraqi official Mohammed Jalood was on Saturday elected president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in chaotic scenes, with the sport’s Olympic status at risk.
In an election more than a year overdue, more controversy and confusion was stirred up when nine of the 11 candidates for president withdrew just before voting began.
A vote was taken, but Qatari candidate Yousef al-Mana protested that Jalood signaled his withdrawal, too, when the two men sat together before the vote — which would have left al-Mana unopposed.
After the officials in charge ruled that Jalood could take part after all because they could not be sure whether he signaled his withdrawal or not, al-Mana told delegates he was stepping aside “to satisfy all of you.”
That made Jalood the new president without a vote count.
Jalood is a longtime IWF official who held the post of general secretary until Saturday and worked closely with al-Mana at the Asian Weightlifting Federation, of which Taiwan is a member.
“Today, we have taken the first step in building a stronger organization, one that is more resilient and more ambitious,” Jalood said on the IWF Web site.
Among the candidates who withdrew was Maxim Agapitov of Russia, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned an earlier decision to bar him from standing.
He was joined by Ursula Papandrea of the US, who was interim president briefly in 2020 until she was ousted by the board after pushing for anti-doping and governance reforms.
Incumbent interim leader Michael Irani of Britain did not run.
Jalood is the first permanent president since Tamas Ajan stepped down in 2020 after controlling the IWF for 44 years. He faced allegations that failed drug tests were covered up and millions of dollars were unaccounted for under his presidency. Ajan was banned for life last week by CAS.
Those revelations, followed by bitter infighting at the IWF, have put weightlifting’s Olympic status at risk.
The International Olympic Committee has left weightlifting off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, although it could reinstate it later.
At the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, Taiwan’s Kuo Hsing-chun won gold in the women’s under-59kg weight class, while compatriot Chen Wen-huei took home bronze in the women’s under-64kg weight class.
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
RE-EVALUATION: ‘I hope that everyone is able to compete and as long as they are finding a way to do that then I am happy,’ US swimmer Alex Walsh said of the policy Swimming is to establish an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy that would effectively ban them from women’s races. “I do not want any athlete to be told they cannot compete at the highest level,” Husain al-Musallam, president of governing body FINA, told an extraordinary congress of his organization. “I understand why transgender athletes want to compete in the gender of their choice ... but we should not favor one athlete over another,” he said. “I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events.” He
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he