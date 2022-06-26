SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY LEAGUE

New Zealand defeat Tonga

A strong first-half performance yesterday set up New Zealand’s 26-6 win over Tonga in the home side’s first rugby league Test in almost three years. New Zealand led 20-6 at halftime in the match at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, which was turned by Tonga supporters into a sea of red clothing and flags. The Kiwis managed only one try in the second half, but still convincingly won the match, which serves as part of their preparation for the Rugby League World Cup in Britain later this year. New Zealand’s previous international match was against Britain in November 2019. International rugby league has largely been in abeyance due to international border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOXING

Alvarez says bout ‘personal’

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Friday said that his upcoming trilogy fight with longtime ring rival Gennady Golovkin is “personal,” adding that he was hoping to end the Kazakhstan boxer’s career. Alvarez and Golovkin, known as “GGG,” first met in 2017 and fought to a disputed draw. In the rematch in 2018, the Mexican won an even more controversial points decision that many observers thought could have gone the other way. A money-spinning third instalment is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17. “Yeah, he’s two different people, he pretends to be a nice guy here, but he’s not,” Alvarez told reporters. “Yeah, it’s personal for me and this is the way I am. I don’t pretend to be another person or say things in the media or other places and [then] come here and pretend I don’t want to say anything. It’s personal for me, because he talks a lot of things... That’s why he’s special now. I just can’t wait to be in the ring.” Alvarez said that he would end Golovkin’s career with a knockout. Golovkin downplayed any suggestion of animosity. “If we take my opponent’s achievements, I believe he did great,” Golovkin said. “I’m a big fan of boxing, and from that standpoint, I respect him a lot. As for him saying this is personal, I really don’t understand what he’s talking about as after the second fight we shook hands and I believe we put everything behind us back then. If he says he still has something against me, again, it’s his problem not mine.”

BOXING

IBA excluded from Paris

Boxing’s world governing body has once again been excluded from organizing its own events at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The International Boxing Association (IBA) had already been barred from the Olympics in Tokyo last year, with the organization’s presence at the 2028 Los Angeles Games also uncertain. “In the interest of the athletes and the boxing community, the IBA will not be running qualifications and Olympic events,” IOC sports director Kit McConnell told a news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. Boxing is to take place at Paris 2024, but McConnell said that the IOC remained “very concerned by the governance, the refereeing and judging process and the finances” of the amateur boxing body. The recent re-election of the IBA president, Russian Umar Kremlev, has been called into question by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while the IOC is also concerned about “its financial dependency” on Russian gas company Gazprom.