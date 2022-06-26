RUGBY LEAGUE
New Zealand defeat Tonga
A strong first-half performance yesterday set up New Zealand’s 26-6 win over Tonga in the home side’s first rugby league Test in almost three years. New Zealand led 20-6 at halftime in the match at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium, which was turned by Tonga supporters into a sea of red clothing and flags. The Kiwis managed only one try in the second half, but still convincingly won the match, which serves as part of their preparation for the Rugby League World Cup in Britain later this year. New Zealand’s previous international match was against Britain in November 2019. International rugby league has largely been in abeyance due to international border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOXING
Alvarez says bout ‘personal’
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Friday said that his upcoming trilogy fight with longtime ring rival Gennady Golovkin is “personal,” adding that he was hoping to end the Kazakhstan boxer’s career. Alvarez and Golovkin, known as “GGG,” first met in 2017 and fought to a disputed draw. In the rematch in 2018, the Mexican won an even more controversial points decision that many observers thought could have gone the other way. A money-spinning third instalment is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17. “Yeah, he’s two different people, he pretends to be a nice guy here, but he’s not,” Alvarez told reporters. “Yeah, it’s personal for me and this is the way I am. I don’t pretend to be another person or say things in the media or other places and [then] come here and pretend I don’t want to say anything. It’s personal for me, because he talks a lot of things... That’s why he’s special now. I just can’t wait to be in the ring.” Alvarez said that he would end Golovkin’s career with a knockout. Golovkin downplayed any suggestion of animosity. “If we take my opponent’s achievements, I believe he did great,” Golovkin said. “I’m a big fan of boxing, and from that standpoint, I respect him a lot. As for him saying this is personal, I really don’t understand what he’s talking about as after the second fight we shook hands and I believe we put everything behind us back then. If he says he still has something against me, again, it’s his problem not mine.”
BOXING
IBA excluded from Paris
Boxing’s world governing body has once again been excluded from organizing its own events at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The International Boxing Association (IBA) had already been barred from the Olympics in Tokyo last year, with the organization’s presence at the 2028 Los Angeles Games also uncertain. “In the interest of the athletes and the boxing community, the IBA will not be running qualifications and Olympic events,” IOC sports director Kit McConnell told a news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. Boxing is to take place at Paris 2024, but McConnell said that the IOC remained “very concerned by the governance, the refereeing and judging process and the finances” of the amateur boxing body. The recent re-election of the IBA president, Russian Umar Kremlev, has been called into question by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while the IOC is also concerned about “its financial dependency” on Russian gas company Gazprom.
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
RE-EVALUATION: ‘I hope that everyone is able to compete and as long as they are finding a way to do that then I am happy,’ US swimmer Alex Walsh said of the policy Swimming is to establish an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy that would effectively ban them from women’s races. “I do not want any athlete to be told they cannot compete at the highest level,” Husain al-Musallam, president of governing body FINA, told an extraordinary congress of his organization. “I understand why transgender athletes want to compete in the gender of their choice ... but we should not favor one athlete over another,” he said. “I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events.” He
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four. Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany. “I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said. Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he