Austin Nola’s RBI beats his brother

AP, SAN DIEGO





San Diego’s Austin Nola on Friday lofted an opposite-field RBI single to right off his younger brother Aaron, turned toward his Padres’ dugout and raised his right fist.

That was the extent of the emotion in the brotherly showdown. Aaron Nola went right back to work and retired the next two batters, but Austin Nola’s Padres went on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0.

“Glad we got the win, but then your brother gets the loss,” said Austin Nola, the Padres’ catcher. “He pitched an unbelievable game. It’s fun to watch him. There’s no doubt about it. He’s done it twice to us. Threw seven innings; threw eight innings last year. What a performance by him.”

The San Diego Padres’ Austin Nola hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during their MLB game in San Diego on Friday. Photo: AP

“It was weird. I got the hit and I was like: ‘Ah, I feel great,’ and then I look at him and he’s locked back in, going after the next hitter,” he said. “Credit to him. Nothing ever fazes him.”

It was the first time a player had an RBI against his brother in a 1-0 victory since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, data from STATS showed.

“The storyline’s there, right?” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Baseball can be a great game in instances like that. It can break your heart other times. That’s just great theater. The only RBI of the game against his brother, that’s pretty cool stuff.”

San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore and three relievers combined on a five-hitter.

Austin Nola had been 0 for 4 against his brother in two seasons until delivering an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth to bring in Eric Hosmer, who was aboard on a one-out double.

Aaron Nola kept the Padres off balance through the first five innings, including retiring his brother on a grounder in the second and a punchout in the fourth.

“I was behind 0-2 the whole game against him,” Austin Nola said. “The past two years I’ve been 0-2 to him. It’s nothing new. That’s what he does. You see the competitive side of him. It’s what makes him elite.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Angels 3, Mariners 4

‧ Braves 1, Dodgers 4

‧ Brewers 4, Blue Jays 9

‧ Cardinals 0, Cubs 3

‧ Diamondbacks 1, Tigers 5

‧ Giants 2, Reds 4

‧ Guardians 3, Red Sox 6

‧ Marlins 3, Mets 5

‧ Rangers 1, Nationals 2

‧ Rays 4, Pirates 3 (10i)

‧ Royals 3, Athletics 1

‧ Twins 0, Rockies 1

‧ White Sox 1, Orioles 4

‧ Yankees 1, Astros 3