England’s Jack Leach on Thursday was left reflecting on a “silly game” after capturing the wicket of Henry Nicholls in bizarre fashion on the opening day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley.
The left-arm spinner’s career has been blighted by illness, injury, inconsistent selection and even a concussion suffered while chasing the ball to the boundary in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s in London.
So he was arguably due a moment of good fortune and it arrived a day after his 31st birthday.
Photo: Reuters
Nicholls, on the stroke of tea, drove hard at Leach only for the ball to ricochet off non-striker Daryl Mitchell’s bat and loop gently to Alex Lees at mid-off.
“It was unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Leach told reporters. “I didn’t even know if that was allowed, but I’ll take any wicket I can get. You get enough that don’t go your way. It was very unlucky for Nicholls, but very lucky for me.”
If that was a bonus wicket, there was no denying the skill with which Leach had struck with his first ball of the day to have Will Young trapped leg before wicket with a delivery that turned and straightened.
Leach, considering the contrast between his wickets in an economical return of 2-75 in 30 overs, said: “It’s a silly game isn’t it?”
“That’s what it made me think, it’s a stupid game we play. I like it because it says two wickets up on the board, but I don’t like the dismissal,” he added.
New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi accepted Leach’s luck in sporting fashion, but suggested Nicholls might have felt differently about an extraordinary end to a grafting innings of 19 off 99 balls.
“I like those sort of things that happen, you can always say you were there at the time and if you take those factors out of the game it could make things pretty boring,” Ronchi said. “Unfortunately for Henry, it’s his demise. We gave him a bit of space afterwards.”
England, already 2-0 up against New Zealand and looking to complete a series clean sweep, took three wickets before lunch after losing the toss in seemingly ideal batting conditions, with Stuart Broad striking twice in the absence of injured spearhead and longtime new-ball partner James Anderson.
However, the Black Caps, a year to the day since they defeated India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton, England, recovered to 225-5 at stumps thanks to an unbroken stand of 102 between the in-form Mitchell and Tom Blundell.
Their third century stand of the series followed alliances worth 195 at Lord’s and 236 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Mitchell yesterday claimed his third century of the series before he was caught by Ben Stokes off the bowling of Leach just before lunch for 109.
New Zealand were 325-8 at lunch.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
RE-EVALUATION: ‘I hope that everyone is able to compete and as long as they are finding a way to do that then I am happy,’ US swimmer Alex Walsh said of the policy Swimming is to establish an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy that would effectively ban them from women’s races. “I do not want any athlete to be told they cannot compete at the highest level,” Husain al-Musallam, president of governing body FINA, told an extraordinary congress of his organization. “I understand why transgender athletes want to compete in the gender of their choice ... but we should not favor one athlete over another,” he said. “I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events.” He