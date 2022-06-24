Nazem Kadri on Wednesday lashed in an overtime winner as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime to move within one win of the Stanley Cup crown.
Kadri flashed a shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy deep into the first period of sudden-death overtime at Tampa Bay’s Amalie Arena to put the Avalanche 3-1 up in their best-of-seven series.
The Avalanche can clinch the NHL championship today with a victory against the reigning Stanley Cup holders in Game 5 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY
Kadri’s winner came as he returned to the Avalanche lineup after an 18-day layoff following surgery on an injured thumb.
“That was a huge win. We stuck with it and were able to get it done in the OT [overtime],” Kadri said after a game in which the Lightning twice came from behind to level in regulation.
Kadri said that at first he was unsure his winning shot had found the net.
“I thought he made the save for a second,” he said. “The next thing you know, people are sprinting toward me. It’s a great feeling.”
Earlier, the Lightning got off to a dream start, taking the lead after just 36 seconds when center Anthony Cirelli rebounded Erik Cernak’s shot and fired it past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
Buoyed by that early strike, the Lightning poured forward, looking to add to their lead, but they were unable to find a way past Kuemper, who produced a magnificent display of shot-stopping to keep the Lightning in the game.
The Avalanche goalie stopped 16 of 17 shots faced and parried away several rebound opportunities.
It was a badly needed return to form for Kuemper, who was pulled during a miserable outing in Game 3 after shipping five goals in a 6-2 drubbing on Monday.
The Avalanche, having weathered the first-period blitz — when the Avalanche managed just four shots to 17 by the Lightning — turned things around in the second period.
The Avalanche finally drew level when Mikko Rantanen’s shot deflected off MacKinnon’s skate to beat Lightning goaltender Vasilevskiy.
However, the Lightning regained the lead midway through the second period with a moment of magic from defenseman Victor Hedman. The towering Swede gathered the puck near halfway and weaved up the ice before rifling an angled back-handed shot past Kuemper to make it 2-1.
However, the Avalanche maintained their poise and again drew level in the third period, with Nico Sturm finishing on a rebound after Vasilevskiy’s save.
The Avalanche looked far stronger in overtime, but the Lightning had Vasilevskiy to thank for a series of superb saves.
Logan O’Connor and Gabriel Landeskog saw their shots blocked by Vasilevskiy, while Bowen Byram rattled the crossbar.
Vasilevskiy was finally beaten by Kadri to leave the Avalanche just one win away from the title.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s