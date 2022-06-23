Taiwan envoy commends US star after meeting

Staff writer, with CNA





Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights.

“An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.”

Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent.

Taiwan representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim meets US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom on Tuesday and inivites him to dinner at Twin Oaks. Photo: From Hsiao Bi-khim twitter

However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s envoys to the US, which is now used for official functions.

The dinner included Taiwanese beef noodles, bubble milk tea and a shaved-ice dessert, Hung said.

Freedom has on several occasions expressed his love for Taiwan.

US basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom poses in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 5. Photo: EPA-EFE

In a radio interview earlier this year he praised Taiwanese and called President Tsai Ing-wen “one of my heroes.”

In the interview on Voice of America, Freedom also said that China was “one of the biggest dictatorships in the world.”

Freedom recently wrote on Twitter about the differences between the systems of government in Taiwan and China, lauding democracies over dictatorships.

Freedom has also been critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to him as a dictator.

According to foreign media reports, Freedom has been a free agent since he was traded to the Houston Rockets from the Boston Celtics in February and was waived by his team the same month.