A cheeky backheeled conversion capped a scintillating eight-try display by the Barbarians as the invitational rugby team thrashed England 52-21, despite playing with 14 men for 43 minutes of the match, at Twickenham on Sunday.
It ended up being a humiliating afternoon for England and their coach, Eddie Jones, who was without players from Leicester and Saracens — they played in the English Premiership final on Saturday — and put out an experimental team that was outclassed by a BaaBaas lineup that had been together for just a week.
Australian lock Will Skelton became the first player sent off in Barbarians history when his shoulder to the head of Patrick Schickerling ended the England prop’s afternoon because of a failed head injury assessment.
Photo: Reuters
That did not stop the Barbarians from toying with England as Charles Ollivon, Damian Penaud (two), Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy all crossed for tries to follow on from an early penalty try.
Former England lock George Kruis captained the BaaBaas and converted three of the tries — one of them while facing the wrong way as he backheeled the ball over the crossbar and between the posts in his final professional game before retirement.
It was the biggest win for the Barbarians against England, giving Jones food for thought ahead of next month’s three-Test series against hosts Australia.
Photo: Reuters
Jones played down the significance of the rout.
“We approached the game in a particular strategic way. We wanted to try to play a bit differently, extend ourselves and give the young guys an opportunity to show their ability, particularly with the ball,” Jones said.
“But we were beaten pretty badly at the breakdown, so it’s a good reminder of how much work we have to do before Australia,” Jones said. “It’s great preparation for Australia, but we’re obviously not happy with the result.”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
