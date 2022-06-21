Barbarians pummel England 52-21

AP, LONDON





A cheeky backheeled conversion capped a scintillating eight-try display by the Barbarians as the invitational rugby team thrashed England 52-21, despite playing with 14 men for 43 minutes of the match, at Twickenham on Sunday.

It ended up being a humiliating afternoon for England and their coach, Eddie Jones, who was without players from Leicester and Saracens — they played in the English Premiership final on Saturday — and put out an experimental team that was outclassed by a BaaBaas lineup that had been together for just a week.

Australian lock Will Skelton became the first player sent off in Barbarians history when his shoulder to the head of Patrick Schickerling ended the England prop’s afternoon because of a failed head injury assessment.

England’s Jack Willis is tackled by the Barbarians in their rugby union match at Twickenham in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

That did not stop the Barbarians from toying with England as Charles Ollivon, Damian Penaud (two), Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy all crossed for tries to follow on from an early penalty try.

Former England lock George Kruis captained the BaaBaas and converted three of the tries — one of them while facing the wrong way as he backheeled the ball over the crossbar and between the posts in his final professional game before retirement.

It was the biggest win for the Barbarians against England, giving Jones food for thought ahead of next month’s three-Test series against hosts Australia.

A pitch invader is detained by security after the match between the Barbarians and England at Twickenham in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Jones played down the significance of the rout.

“We approached the game in a particular strategic way. We wanted to try to play a bit differently, extend ourselves and give the young guys an opportunity to show their ability, particularly with the ball,” Jones said.

“But we were beaten pretty badly at the breakdown, so it’s a good reminder of how much work we have to do before Australia,” Jones said. “It’s great preparation for Australia, but we’re obviously not happy with the result.”