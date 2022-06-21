Pathum Nissanka scored a brilliant maiden one-day international (ODI) century as Sri Lanka stunned Australia to go 2-1 up in the third ODI on Sunday.
Set a tricky 292 to win after a Travis Head 70, the hosts won comfortably with nine balls to spare in Colombo, in their second straight victory in the five-match series.
Glenn Maxwell bowled Niroshan Dickwella for 25, but helped by the dew, Nissanka and Kusal Mendis ground down the injury-depleted Australian attack of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Matthew Kuhnemann.
Photo: AFP
Mendis retired hurt unbeaten on 87 off 85 balls and was replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva who made 25, but Nissanka clung on until almost the end, caught off Richardson for 137 off 147.
Richardson then skittled captain Dasun Shanaka for a duck, but Charith Asalanka — with an ice-cold six in the penultimate over off Hazlewood — and Chamika Karunaratne saw Sri Lanka home.
“In the dressing room, we talked about tempo and awareness, and they delivered,” Shanaka said. “It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win.”
“The heat and humidity were a challenge for both teams, but we handled it to our advantage,” the 24-year-old Nissanka said.
“The wicket seemed to get a little bit better. It wasn’t stopping as much in the surface, but all credit to Sri Lanka — that was a great run chase,” Australian captain Aaron Finch said. “It was quite clinical, particularly Nissanka. That was a very classy innings. And Kusal [Mendis], we know the quality of player he is.”
Earlier, Australia braved a spin onslaught to reach 291-6 in their 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
Opener David Warner went for 9 in the third over and Mitchell Marsh, back from injury, struggled to get going and departed for 10 off 23 deliveries.
Marnus Labuschagne and Finch added 69 before Labuschagne was stumped off Jeffrey Vandersay for 29, and Finch edged the same bowler to slip two overs later, having made 62 off 85.
Head and Alex Carey added 72 before de Silva trapped Carey leg before wicket, while Maxwell hit 33 off 18, but became Vandersay’s third scalp, miscuing the spinner to Dunith Wellalage scurrying back from midwicket.
However, Head stayed firm, reaching his half-century and punishing Wellalage with three sixes in the penultimate over and ending 70 not out off 65 deliveries.
Vandersay ended with figures of 3 for 49.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
RE-EVALUATION: ‘I hope that everyone is able to compete and as long as they are finding a way to do that then I am happy,’ US swimmer Alex Walsh said of the policy Swimming is to establish an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy that would effectively ban them from women’s races. “I do not want any athlete to be told they cannot compete at the highest level,” Husain al-Musallam, president of governing body FINA, told an extraordinary congress of his organization. “I understand why transgender athletes want to compete in the gender of their choice ... but we should not favor one athlete over another,” he said. “I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events.” He