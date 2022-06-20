TENNIS
Chan exits Birmingham
Taiwanese tennis player Latisha Chan and her Australian doubles partner Samantha Stosur on Saturday crashed out of the women’s doubles semi-finals at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham. The duo — who had earlier advanced on Wednesday after beating Chan’s sister, Chan Hao-ching, and Japan’s Shuko Aoyama — lost to China’s Zhang Shuai and Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour, 3 minutes. Latisha Chan and Stosur, both formerly ranked No. 1, are today to play China’s Xu Yifan and Yang Zhouxuan in the round-of-16 at the Rothesay International Eastbourne, while Chan Hao-ching and Aoyama are to play Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Sania Mirza of India.
GOLF
Yu takes second at Wichita
Taiwan’s Kevin Yu on Saturday shot two eagles to card an eight-under-par 62 and grab second place in the third round of the Wichita Open in Kansas. The 23-year-old Taoyuan native added five birdies to his two eagles on holes two and three to leave him 18-under-par before the final round. That put him one behind leader Norman Xiong of the US. Yu shot a seven-under-par 63 in the second round and a three-under-par 67 in the first. American Kyle Westmoreland was two shots behind in third.
TENNIS
Osaka pulls from Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka on Saturday pulled out of Wimbledon, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she has decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The four-time major champion and former world No. 1 posted wrote on Twitter that her “Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.” She has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24. Professional tennis tours are not ranking points awarded at Wimbledon in response to the All England Club banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition,” Osaka said last month. “I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way.”
CYCLING
Majka wins game, stage
Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was on Saturday decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind teammate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5km left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka’s paper trumping Pogacar’s rock. The UAE Team Emirates duo shared an embrace as Majka crossed the finish line inches ahead of Pogacar, who retained the overall leader’s jersey. “We had a great day. We did the last climb together, then Tadej said I should win the stage,” Majka said. “I’m now also in a good position for second overall. This is all very good before the Tour de France, we try to stay safe and win races.” Pogacar will be looking to win the Tour de France for a third consecutive year next month.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
NZ SENT HOME: The Central American nation advanced after key video review decisions went against the Kiwis, including to rule out a possible equalizer by Chris Wood Costa Rica’s core of stars, including Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz, created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and they were all still there on Tuesday, all with more than 100 international appearances, and all key to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a World Cup intercontinental playoff for the final place at Qatar 2022. All of them earned a ticket back to Qatar for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together. “Today is a joyful day,” said Navas, the captain and goalkeeper whose saves late
Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all game, Andrew Wiggins single-handedly took the pressure off Stephen Curry and delivered the best game yet of his eight-year career. Now, the first-time All-Star is on the cusp of becoming a first-time NBA champion — and helping Curry capture yet another title. “It’s something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage,” Wiggins said. “It doesn’t get bigger than this.” Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for