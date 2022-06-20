SPORTS BRIEFS

TENNIS

Chan exits Birmingham

Taiwanese tennis player Latisha Chan and her Australian doubles partner Samantha Stosur on Saturday crashed out of the women’s doubles semi-finals at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham. The duo — who had earlier advanced on Wednesday after beating Chan’s sister, Chan Hao-ching, and Japan’s Shuko Aoyama — lost to China’s Zhang Shuai and Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour, 3 minutes. Latisha Chan and Stosur, both formerly ranked No. 1, are today to play China’s Xu Yifan and Yang Zhouxuan in the round-of-16 at the Rothesay International Eastbourne, while Chan Hao-ching and Aoyama are to play Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Sania Mirza of India.

GOLF

Yu takes second at Wichita

Taiwan’s Kevin Yu on Saturday shot two eagles to card an eight-under-par 62 and grab second place in the third round of the Wichita Open in Kansas. The 23-year-old Taoyuan native added five birdies to his two eagles on holes two and three to leave him 18-under-par before the final round. That put him one behind leader Norman Xiong of the US. Yu shot a seven-under-par 63 in the second round and a three-under-par 67 in the first. American Kyle Westmoreland was two shots behind in third.

TENNIS

Osaka pulls from Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka on Saturday pulled out of Wimbledon, citing a lingering problem with her left Achilles tendon and marking the second consecutive year she has decided to sit out the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The four-time major champion and former world No. 1 posted wrote on Twitter that her “Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.” She has not played an official match since losing in the first round of the French Open to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 on May 24. Professional tennis tours are not ranking points awarded at Wimbledon in response to the All England Club banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine. “I’m not sure why, but I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it’s more like an exhibition,” Osaka said last month. “I know this isn’t true, right? But my brain just like feels that way.”

CYCLING

Majka wins game, stage

Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was on Saturday decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind teammate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5km left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka’s paper trumping Pogacar’s rock. The UAE Team Emirates duo shared an embrace as Majka crossed the finish line inches ahead of Pogacar, who retained the overall leader’s jersey. “We had a great day. We did the last climb together, then Tadej said I should win the stage,” Majka said. “I’m now also in a good position for second overall. This is all very good before the Tour de France, we try to stay safe and win races.” Pogacar will be looking to win the Tour de France for a third consecutive year next month.