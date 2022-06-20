Taiwanese paddler pushes through to final in Zagreb

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lin Yun-ju on Saturday downed Patrick Franziska of France 4-1 to advance to the men’s singles final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Zagreb in Croatia.

World No. 8 Lin was trailing 0-4 before catching up for a 5-5 tie, but lost the first game 5-11.

He made a comeback, claiming four straight games 13-11, 11-5, 11-5 and 11-3 in a match that lasted 41 minutes, 52 seconds.

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju returns against China’s Ma Long during their men’s singles quarter-final match at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on March 17. Photo: CNA

It was Lin’s third consecutive win against world No. 12 Franziska in their career encounters, the last one was in the group games at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Lin was yesterday to play world No. 65 Xiang Peng of China for the title.

Xiang defeated Taiwan’s world No. 18 Chuang Chih-yuan 11-7, 11-6, 8-9, 11-9, 11-9 in their semi-final match.

In the women’s singles, Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching lost 3-1 to Japan’s Mima Ito in their quarter-final showdown.

At the WTT Contender Lima in Peru, Taiwan’s Cheng Hsien-tzu and Huang Yu-wen beat Lily Zhang of the US and Maria Xiao of Spain 3-2 to advance to the final, where they were yesterday to face Sakura Mori and Asuka Sasao of Japan.

In the men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Chen Chien-an and Feng Yi-hsin crashed out of the semi-final, losing to Argentina’s Horacio Cifuentes and Gaston Alto.

In the mixed doubles, Feng and Su Pei-ling also lost their semi-final against Luxembourg’s Sarah De Nutte and Eric Glod.

In the women’s singles, Su beat Sibel Altinkaya of Turkey 3-1 to advance to the semi-final, where she lost to Japan’s Miyu Nagasaki 4-2.