Cale Makar on Saturday night barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and the Colorado Avalanche’s seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench.
He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They are now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions.
Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Photo: AP
Coach Jared Bednar called it “as close to perfect of a game as you can get from your players.”
“I feel like we played to our identity to a ‘T’ tonight,” Makar said. “We had some good goals and stuff like that... It was a little bit of a weird one tonight.”
Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs and continued to be the best player on the ice in the final, Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky beat Andrei Vasilevskiy again and even defenseman Josh Manson and 35-year-old grinder Darren Helm got in on the fun with a goal apiece.
Makar, who did not even have a shot on goal in Game 1, scored twice in the third period, inciting chants of “We want the Cup” from a fired up crowd.
“They’re playing at an elite level right now — give them credit. We are not,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They’re two good teams. They’re just playing a much higher level right now than we are.”
Rarely have the Lightning been completely outclassed during this run of post-season success, but they also had not faced an opponent like the Avalanche, who forced them into one uncharacteristic mistake after another.
Colorado was dominant in every facet of the game to move two victories away from its first title since 2001, and the first by this core led by Nathan MacKinnon.
The Avalanche go to Tampa Bay, Florida, for Game 3 tonight as just the third team in NHL history to score three-plus goals in the first period of Games 1 and 2 in a final.
The dominant performance started by pouncing on an early mistake by typically reliable Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, when he bobbled the puck at the blue line on one of the game’s first shifts.
It was all Avalanche after that.
Their aggressive forecheck led them to draw a penalty on veteran Ryan McDonagh, score on the ensuing power play when Burakovsky fed Nichushkin for his first of the night. It was not his last, and Colorado poured it on with six of the game’s first seven shots and complete territorial domination with much of the game played in the Tampa Bay end.
With Vasilevskiy — whose play was the key to the Lightning’s incredible ability to bounce back after a loss in the playoffs — looking shaky and even dropping his head after letting Makar beat him clean on one of many two-on-one rushes, the Avalanche made the most of all their offensive zone time.
The highest-scoring team this postseason put on a clinic against the team that has played more hockey than anyone else over the past two years.
The way the Lightning lost this one — by far their biggest blowout loss during this run — came as a surprise to just about everyone.
“Am I shocked that we lost 7-zip?” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “I mean, I don’t think we saw that coming.”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
NZ SENT HOME: The Central American nation advanced after key video review decisions went against the Kiwis, including to rule out a possible equalizer by Chris Wood Costa Rica’s core of stars, including Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz, created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and they were all still there on Tuesday, all with more than 100 international appearances, and all key to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a World Cup intercontinental playoff for the final place at Qatar 2022. All of them earned a ticket back to Qatar for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together. “Today is a joyful day,” said Navas, the captain and goalkeeper whose saves late
Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all game, Andrew Wiggins single-handedly took the pressure off Stephen Curry and delivered the best game yet of his eight-year career. Now, the first-time All-Star is on the cusp of becoming a first-time NBA champion — and helping Curry capture yet another title. “It’s something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage,” Wiggins said. “It doesn’t get bigger than this.” Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for