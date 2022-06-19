GYMNASTICS
Taiwan men win bronze
Taiwan on Thursday won bronze in the men’s team event at the Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Qatar to earn a spot in the World Gymnastics Championships in October. Taiwan scored 249.211 points to place third, behind winner China (255.299) and Japan (249.5). Taiwanese Tang Chia-hung, who was competing in his first international event since the Tokyo Olympics last year, finished finishing fourth in the men’s individual all-around competition, with a score of 83.6 on six apparatuses. The Asian Championships are a qualifying event for the World Championships, scheduled for Oct. 29 to Nov. 6 in Liverpool, England.
RUGBY UNION
Black Ferns win Pacific Four
New Zealand winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga yesterday scored a hat-trick as the Black Ferns continued their preparations for hosting the women’s World Cup with an emphatic 50-6 win over the US to wrap up the Pacific Four title in Whangarei, New Zealand. Leti-I’iga crossed for her first try in the opening minute and six more followed from the home side despite the rainy conditions at the Northland Events Centre, where the US are to start their World Cup campaign against Italy on Oct. 9. Three victories in similar conditions over the past three weeks gave the world champion New Zealanders the title. Canada came second, overhauling a 10-0 deficit for a 22-10 victory over Australia in their third game.
FORMULA ONE
Sainz dodges groundhog
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz on Friday had to take evasive action at the Canadian Grand Prix when a groundhog ran out onto the circuit. Sainz was traveling at high speed during opening practice for today’s race when the animal appeared between turns two and three. “Whether you want to call it a marmot, a groundhog or a beaver, a cute little brown furry animal was very lucky not to be squashed by a Ferrari during FP1,” Sky Sports F1 wrote on Twitter. It came close to the Ferrari’s right wheel before Sainz managed to avoid a messy encounter. Appearances by groundhogs at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Montreal’s Isle Notre Dame, where they are indigenous and protected, have become common on race weekends. In 2018, French driver Romain Grosjean damaged the nose of his Haas car when he hit one in practice. “It was a big impact. It was a big animal,” Grosjean said at the time.
CYCLING
UCI changes trans eligibility
Transgender cyclists’ eligibility period before racing in women’s races would be doubled under new regulations outlined by International Cycling Union (UCI). The move prompted Sandy Sullivan, the mother of British transgender cyclist Emily Bridges, to accuse the body of “moving the goalposts.” UCI said their decision was based on information from the latest scientific publications. “Given the important role played by muscle strength and power in cycling performance, the UCI has decided to increase the transition period on low testosterone from 12 to 24 months,” it said in a statement. “As you can imagine this uncertainty and moving of goalposts has created a significant amount of distress and upset to Em, to us as a family & the wider trans community,” Sullivan wrote on social media.
Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week. In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes. Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match. Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at