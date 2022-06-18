The 16 cities of the first FIFA World Cup spread across three nations were revealed on Thursday, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a bold statement summing up the goal of the 2026 tournament, to be played largely in the US.
“By 2026, soccer — or futbol — will be the No. 1 sport in this part of the world,” Infantino said.
About four years before soccer’s showcase is to arrive in the US, Mexico and Canada, there were already winners and losers: Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City were among the cities picked after missing out on hosting the 1994 tournament, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee and Orlando missed the cut.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Eleven US stadiums were taken, all from the NFL.
Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were holdover areas from the 1994 tournament that boosted soccer’s prominence in the US.
Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which hosted the 1970 and 1986 finals, is to become the first stadium in three World Cups, selected along with Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron and Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA.
Photo: AP
Toronto’s BMO Field and BC Place in Vancouver were picked for Canada’s first time hosting, while the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, was dropped.
Following the withdrawal of outmoded FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, Baltimore’s omission means this will be a rare World Cup with no matches in the vicinity of a host’s capital.
“You can’t imagine a World Cup coming to the US, the capital city not taking a major role,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief competitions and events officer.
Infantino promised a fan fest on Washington’s National Mall, and locations across the three nations are in play for training sites.
“The story is always who doesn’t get chosen,” US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said.
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at