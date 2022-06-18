Tai Tzu-ying advances to semis

Staff writer





Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta.

Tai was the only Taiwanese left at the Istora Stadium after her compatriots fell in the first or second rounds earlier in the week.

In her quarter-final against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark, Tai was rarely troubled as she eased to a 21-13, 21-13 victory in 37 minutes.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying returns against Iris Wang of the US during their women’s singles match at the East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Kjaersfeldt drew level at 5-5 in the first game with five points in a row, but never led her Taiwanese opponent throughout the match.

Tai faces Chen Yufei in the semi-finals today after the Chinese beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-16, 21-10 yesterday.

In earlier games, Tai eliminated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 21-14, 21-14 in the first round on Wednesday and Iris Wang of the US 15-21, 21-16, 21-9 in the second round on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Wang Chi-lin, left, returns as partner Lee Yang looks on during their men’s doubles match against Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan of Indonesia at the East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Tai, the BWF’s world No. 2 in women’s singles, said she was surprised at the number of people attending the Indonesia Open.

“I am very happy to be able to play again at Istora, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tai told Indonesia’s Kompas Online after her win against Wang. “I was quite surprised because so many spectators came.”

“When I arrived in the morning for practice, Istora was already full of people buying tickets,” she said. “It was a bit surprising that so many people were there so early.”

She also praised the hospitality of the fans, saying that she had received many gifts and birthday wishes.

Tai turns 28 on Monday.

“I got many gifts: Food, key chains and photos,” she said.

There was not so much cause for celebration among the other Taiwanese at the tournament.

In the women’s singles, Pai Yu-po lost 21-14, 21-18 against world No. 1 Okuhara in first round on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles, Chou Tien-chen beat Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 22-20, 19-21, 21-12 in the first round on Wednesday, but lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 21-18, 21-13 in the second round on Thursday.

In the first round of the men’s doubles, Denmark pair Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen beat Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han of Taiwan 21-15, 21-16 on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin beat Thailand pair Supak Jonkoh and Kittinupong Kedren 21-13, 21-15, but lost in the second round on Thursday to Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan of Indonesia 21-16, 17-21, 21-14.

The Indonesia Open, which has a total prize pool of US$1.2 million, is to finish tomorrow.