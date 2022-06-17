SPORTS BRIEFS

Melbourne F1 deal unveiled

Formula One yesterday announced a 10-year contract extension with the Australian Grand Prix to continue racing in Melbourne through 2035. The new agreement would also bring feeder series Formula 2 and Formula 3 to the circuit for the first time starting next year. Organizers have also promised upgrades to the paddock and pit lane.

Championship changed

The Rugby Championship organizers yesterday wound the clock back and announced a mini-tour format for at least the next three years, saying it would restore “rugby’s traditional touring values.” South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina are still to play each other twice, but the home-and-away structure has mostly been abandoned, said SANZAAR, the competition’s controlling body. Instead each team would host a two-match tour and play an away two-match tour with only the third set of matches, involving New Zealand against Australia and South Africa against Argentina, remaining home-and-away. When revealing the match venues for this year, SANZAAR said that the mini-tour is locked in until the end of 2025 and the new format reduced the travel component of the championship, alleviating player welfare concerns. “The tournament has proved to be an important stepping stone to Rugby World Cup success for southern hemisphere teams, but there is always room for improvement and innovation,” SANZAAR boss Brendan Morris said.

Redmayne defends actions

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne says it was “kill or be killed” after video emerged of him tossing away a bottle of his Peru opposite number during the penalty shoot-out win that sent the Socceroos to the FIFA World Cup. The 33-year-old Redmayne became an Internet sensation after dancing his way along the goal-line as Peru’s players prepared to take their penalty kicks in an attempt to put them off. He was lauded as a national hero in Australia with his save of Alex Valera’s spot-kick that gave the Socceroos a 5-4 win on penalties on Tuesday in Doha and a place at a fifth straight World Cup. Footage later emerged of the bearded Redmayne, who had only come on for the final minutes of extra-time as a ploy for the shoot-out, picking up a water bottle belonging to Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese between penalty kicks. Redmayne is seen throwing the bottle — which is thought to have had a cheat sheet on it showing where the Australia players might place their spot-kicks — away behind the goal. “Yeah, that happened, we spoke about it,” Redmayne told reporters after Australia landed in Sydney on Wednesday. “If we had notes on our drink bottle and if someone saw that, it would have been thrown a long way away,” he said. “I know how much it means to the boys, so it was kind of like a kill or be killed moment, so I took my moment.” Notes affixed to a water bottle detailing where a player is likely to place their penalty kick has been a familiar tactic for goalkeepers in shoot-outs. Redmayne’s gamesmanship has not gone down well in Peru, with broadcaster Movistar Deportes posting footage of what it called the “dirty” play on Twitter.