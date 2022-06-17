MOTOSPORTS
Melbourne F1 deal unveiled
Formula One yesterday announced a 10-year contract extension with the Australian Grand Prix to continue racing in Melbourne through 2035. The new agreement would also bring feeder series Formula 2 and Formula 3 to the circuit for the first time starting next year. Organizers have also promised upgrades to the paddock and pit lane.
RUGBY UNION
Championship changed
The Rugby Championship organizers yesterday wound the clock back and announced a mini-tour format for at least the next three years, saying it would restore “rugby’s traditional touring values.” South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina are still to play each other twice, but the home-and-away structure has mostly been abandoned, said SANZAAR, the competition’s controlling body. Instead each team would host a two-match tour and play an away two-match tour with only the third set of matches, involving New Zealand against Australia and South Africa against Argentina, remaining home-and-away. When revealing the match venues for this year, SANZAAR said that the mini-tour is locked in until the end of 2025 and the new format reduced the travel component of the championship, alleviating player welfare concerns. “The tournament has proved to be an important stepping stone to Rugby World Cup success for southern hemisphere teams, but there is always room for improvement and innovation,” SANZAAR boss Brendan Morris said.
SOCCER
Redmayne defends actions
Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne says it was “kill or be killed” after video emerged of him tossing away a bottle of his Peru opposite number during the penalty shoot-out win that sent the Socceroos to the FIFA World Cup. The 33-year-old Redmayne became an Internet sensation after dancing his way along the goal-line as Peru’s players prepared to take their penalty kicks in an attempt to put them off. He was lauded as a national hero in Australia with his save of Alex Valera’s spot-kick that gave the Socceroos a 5-4 win on penalties on Tuesday in Doha and a place at a fifth straight World Cup. Footage later emerged of the bearded Redmayne, who had only come on for the final minutes of extra-time as a ploy for the shoot-out, picking up a water bottle belonging to Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese between penalty kicks. Redmayne is seen throwing the bottle — which is thought to have had a cheat sheet on it showing where the Australia players might place their spot-kicks — away behind the goal. “Yeah, that happened, we spoke about it,” Redmayne told reporters after Australia landed in Sydney on Wednesday. “If we had notes on our drink bottle and if someone saw that, it would have been thrown a long way away,” he said. “I know how much it means to the boys, so it was kind of like a kill or be killed moment, so I took my moment.” Notes affixed to a water bottle detailing where a player is likely to place their penalty kick has been a familiar tactic for goalkeepers in shoot-outs. Redmayne’s gamesmanship has not gone down well in Peru, with broadcaster Movistar Deportes posting footage of what it called the “dirty” play on Twitter.
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at