Botafogo facility invaded

Reuters, RIO DE JANEIRO





Dozens of supporters of Brazilian soccer team Botafogo on Wednesday invaded the club’s training center in Rio de Janeiro to protest against the club’s poor run of form.

Local police were called to the Espaco Lonier facility in the west side of the city and images posted by supporters’ groups on social media showed people storming into the club’s medical offices, and remonstrating with several players and officials.

Botafogo are yet to issue a statement and the police have not reported any arrests.

Botafogo, left, and Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras line up ahead of their Brazilian Serie A match in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday last week. Palmeiras won 4-0. Photo: Reuters

The supporters’ anger follows a series of bad results for Botafogo, who have lost four consecutive games in Brazil’s Serie A.

They are in the relegation zone, with 12 points from 11 matches.

Botafogo supplied many of the big-name players to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup-winning teams of 1958, 1962 and 1970, such as Garrincha, Jairzinho, Didi, Gerson, Mario Zagallo and Nilton Santos, after whom their stadium is named.

However, the club has faced financial trouble and have been relegated to Brazil’s Serie B three times in the past 20 years.

In January, Botafogo’s board voted to abandon their traditional model of being a social club and sold 90 percent of shares in the club to US businessman John Textor, owner of English Premier League team Crystal Palace.

He became a celebrity among soccer fans following his arrival at Botafogo.

However, the mood among the club’s fanbase has recently turned sour.