TENNIS
Chans both advance
Taiwan was guaranteed representation in the doubles semi-finals at the WTA Birmingham Classic in England after sisters Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan won their respective matches, booking a meeting in the quarter-finals. Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan won their opening round-of-16 match on Monday, defeating Emily Appleton and Ali Collins of the UK 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 10-4, while Latisha Chan and partner Samantha Stosur of Australia on Tuesday ousted Romania’s Simona Halep and Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-3, 7-6 (9/7). The quarter-final featuring the Taiwanese was to start after press time last night.
CRICKET
IPL rights settled
US media giant Walt Disney and India’s Reliance Industries have won the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League for more than US$6 billion, making the T20 competition one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world in terms of cost per game. An IPL match is billed in rights value ahead of English Premier League soccer’s US$11.8 million per game, Indian media reported yesterday. Disney-owned Star India retained the IPL television broadcast rights to the annual two-month tournament for the 2023-2027 period for 235.75 billion rupees (US$3.02 billion), said Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, at the end of the auction process on Tuesday. Viacom18, a broadcasting joint venture run by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries won digital streaming rights for 237.58 billion rupees. “IPL is an important component of our portfolio of television channels in India, providing an incredible opportunity for us to showcase The Walt Disney Company’s powerful global brands and iconic storytelling, as well as Disney Star’s impressive collection of local original content, to millions of viewers in India,” Walt Disney chairwoman of international content and operations Rebecca Campbell said in a statement. However, Walt Disney could lose as many as 20 million of its Disney+ subscribers after being outbid for the Internet streaming rights, Bloomberg reported.
BOXING
Fury willing to return
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said that he is willing to return to the ring for a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, but said that organizers would have to dig deep to tempt him out of retirement. Fury in April knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire. However, the 33-year-old said he had been in talks with his promoter Frank Warren about a potential return. Usyk beat Joshua in September last year to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, and a rematch is likely in August, with British media reporting that Fury was waiting in the wings for the winner. Fury, who is known as the “Gypsy King,” described Usyk as a “middleweight,” but said he expected him to beat Joshua again. “When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again, there’s only going to be one man to sort this absolute circus out, isn’t there?” Fury said. “What I would say to the people who want this fight to happen, you better have a big cheque book, because to bring the big ‘GK’ out of retirement ... it’s going to cost.”
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at