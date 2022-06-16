It has been 21 years since the St Louis Cardinals pitched a no-hitter and on Tuesday, Miles Mikolas needed one more strike to achieve the feat, but gave up a hit when Cal Mitchell doubled with two outs in the ninth inning in a 9-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates to sweep a doubleheader.
“I’m a little over it. I mean it stinks to get that close and then kind of come up empty-handed,” Mikolas said. “That’s a great outing. I’ll be real proud that I gave the bullpen kind of another night off. I know we need it with the doubleheader. I’m happy — but deep down it kind of stinks.”
Mitchell drove a 2-2 pitch over center fielder Harrison Bader.
Photo: AP
St Louis won the opener of the day-night doubleheader 3-1, with Taiwan’s Yu Chang hitting a homer for Pittsburgh in the seventh inning off Genesis Cabrera.
Chang, who was playing at second base in the first game, had two hits in three at-bats before switching to first base for game 2.
Additional reporting by staff writer
In other games, it was:
‧ Blue Jays 5, Orioles 6
‧ Cubs 5, Padres 12
‧ Diamondbacks 3, Reds 5
‧ Dodgers 2, Angels 0
‧ Giants 4, Royals 2
‧ Mariners 5, Twins 0
‧ Mets 4, Brewers 0
‧ Nationals 4, Braves 10
‧ Phillies 9, Marlins 11
‧ Rangers 3, Astros 4
‧ Red Sox 6, Athletics 1
‧ Rockies 3, Guardians 4
‧ Tigers 1, White Sox 5
‧ Yankees 2, Rays 0
