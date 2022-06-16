Energized by a ham-and-cheese toastie and a cup of coffee at the tea interval, England batter Jonny Bairstow walked back out to the middle with Ben Stokes and discussed with his captain the approach required to pull off a series-clinching win over New Zealand.
Another 160 runs were needed by England in the final session of a classic Test at Trent Bridge that was hanging in the balance.
“Ben just said: ‘Don’t even think about hitting one down, hit it into the stand,’” Bairstow said.
Photo: AFP
And that is what he did. Again and again and again.
With a brutal and at times outrageous display of ball-striking, Bairstow smashed his country’s second-fastest Test century in just 77 deliveries to lead England to a record run chase at Trent Bridge and a five-wicket victory in the second Test.
The new era of English cricket has been launched with a series victory over the world Test champions, with a match to spare, too.
Photo: Reuters
“Today was set up absolutely perfectly for the way we want to go about things going forward,” Stokes said. “It’s pretty simple — run into the danger and rather than back away, just stand still. That’s definitely what we did today.”
Set 299 to win in a little over two sessions on day 5, England reached the target in just 50 overs. Bairstow fell for 136 off 92 balls just before the victory was sealed, leaving Stokes (75 not out) to get England over the line, but there was no doubt who was the star of the show.
“It was just one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Stokes said.
Thrown together with England in a tough spot at 93-4 in the chase, Bairstow and Stokes could have played for the draw to preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Instead, they went on the attack — following the attacking blueprint desired by new coach Brendon McCullum, a Kiwi — and it blew New Zealand away.
In the first nine overs after the tea break, Bairstow and Stokes hit 102 runs in a savage assault that saw the ball disappear to all corners of the ground.
Bairstow dominated the strike, completing his ninth Test century in 77 deliveries — one ball more than Gilbert Jessop’s record for England set in 1902 — and ultimately striking 14 fours and seven sixes.
Five of those sixes came in a three-over burst immediately after tea.
Stokes was mostly an onlooker at the other end as he struggled with pain in his right knee that meant it was a struggle to run between the wickets.
He still hit some huge shots of his own, charging down the pitch to smash a ball from pacer Matt Henry over the ropes in one of his four sixes.
Bairstow eventually departed to a standing ovation after nicking Trent Boult behind and, by then, there was no coming back for New Zealand.
Ben Foakes, with an unbeaten 12, helped Stokes get England to the victory target.
Bairstow, an opener in white-ball cricket for England, said the team treated the chase like a one-day game.
“If you go into it with a negative mentality, then all of a sudden you might be a bit apprehensive,” he said. “The positive approach, the brand of cricket we are looking to play, the players in that dressing room are able to play it.”
New Zealand captain Tom Latham said that he was still trying to come to terms with how the final day played out.
“At tea it was still in the balance, but the way Jonny and England played was outstanding and all credit to them,” Latham said. “It will take a while to sink in.”
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at