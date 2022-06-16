Bairstow blasts way to a series win

AP, NOTTINGHAM, England





Energized by a ham-and-cheese toastie and a cup of coffee at the tea interval, England batter Jonny Bairstow walked back out to the middle with Ben Stokes and discussed with his captain the approach required to pull off a series-clinching win over New Zealand.

Another 160 runs were needed by England in the final session of a classic Test at Trent Bridge that was hanging in the balance.

“Ben just said: ‘Don’t even think about hitting one down, hit it into the stand,’” Bairstow said.

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates after their victory against New Zealand on day 5 of the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

And that is what he did. Again and again and again.

With a brutal and at times outrageous display of ball-striking, Bairstow smashed his country’s second-fastest Test century in just 77 deliveries to lead England to a record run chase at Trent Bridge and a five-wicket victory in the second Test.

The new era of English cricket has been launched with a series victory over the world Test champions, with a match to spare, too.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow celebrates reaching 100 on day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“Today was set up absolutely perfectly for the way we want to go about things going forward,” Stokes said. “It’s pretty simple — run into the danger and rather than back away, just stand still. That’s definitely what we did today.”

Set 299 to win in a little over two sessions on day 5, England reached the target in just 50 overs. Bairstow fell for 136 off 92 balls just before the victory was sealed, leaving Stokes (75 not out) to get England over the line, but there was no doubt who was the star of the show.

“It was just one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Stokes said.

Thrown together with England in a tough spot at 93-4 in the chase, Bairstow and Stokes could have played for the draw to preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Instead, they went on the attack — following the attacking blueprint desired by new coach Brendon McCullum, a Kiwi — and it blew New Zealand away.

In the first nine overs after the tea break, Bairstow and Stokes hit 102 runs in a savage assault that saw the ball disappear to all corners of the ground.

Bairstow dominated the strike, completing his ninth Test century in 77 deliveries — one ball more than Gilbert Jessop’s record for England set in 1902 — and ultimately striking 14 fours and seven sixes.

Five of those sixes came in a three-over burst immediately after tea.

Stokes was mostly an onlooker at the other end as he struggled with pain in his right knee that meant it was a struggle to run between the wickets.

He still hit some huge shots of his own, charging down the pitch to smash a ball from pacer Matt Henry over the ropes in one of his four sixes.

Bairstow eventually departed to a standing ovation after nicking Trent Boult behind and, by then, there was no coming back for New Zealand.

Ben Foakes, with an unbeaten 12, helped Stokes get England to the victory target.

Bairstow, an opener in white-ball cricket for England, said the team treated the chase like a one-day game.

“If you go into it with a negative mentality, then all of a sudden you might be a bit apprehensive,” he said. “The positive approach, the brand of cricket we are looking to play, the players in that dressing room are able to play it.”

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said that he was still trying to come to terms with how the final day played out.

“At tea it was still in the balance, but the way Jonny and England played was outstanding and all credit to them,” Latham said. “It will take a while to sink in.”