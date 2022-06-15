New Zealand collapsed to 224-7 on Monday as England gave themselves a chance to chase a dramatic series victory by close of play on the fourth day of the second Test.
The Kiwis lost five wickets for 110 in a tense evening session at Trent Bridge and headed into the final day with a lead of 238.
With three wickets left, New Zealand face a difficult period trying to bat their way to safety. Daryl Mitchell was on 32 not out, with Matt Henry on 8, and if England can rattle through the tail, they would face in a thrilling run chase.
Photo: AP
England chased down 277 to win the first Test at Lord’s thanks to a Joe Root century.
A second successive victory over the Test world champions would give England their first series triumph since January last year.
“It is pretty finely balanced. It has left everyone in with a chance. We’ll be looking to take early wickets and see where we can go,” England’s Ben Foakes said. “You don’t know what is going to happen with the wicket. You would think anything under 300 is gettable.”
While England are likely confident, they should heed the lesson of New Zealand’s sloppy second innings, which featured a succession of tame dismissals and needless run outs.
“If we can get to somewhere around 280 that would be good for us. If we can then get the ball in the right areas it can put England under pressure,” New Zealand’s Devon Conway said.
On a memorable day at Trent Bridge, England’s James Anderson reached 650 Test wickets when New Zealand opener Tom Latham left a straight ball that clattered into his stumps. The 39-year-old fast bowler is just third man ever to reach the landmark after spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.
England had been dismissed for 539 in Monday’s morning session.
Root scored a majestic 176 and Foakes added a lively 56 to ensure New Zealand held only a 14-run lead following their own mammoth first innings total of 553.
Root resumed on 163 and Foakes on 24, while New Zealand suffered a blow when Kyle Jamieson was ruled out of day four while the pace bowler awaited the results of scans on a back injury he sustained on Sunday.
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at