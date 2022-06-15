Wiggins takes Warriors to 3-2 in NBA Finals

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





Exhibiting a determined confidence and grit all game, Andrew Wiggins single-handedly took the pressure off Stephen Curry and delivered the best game yet of his eight-year career.

Now, the first-time All-Star is on the cusp of becoming a first-time NBA champion — and helping Curry capture yet another title.

“It’s something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage,” Wiggins said. “It doesn’t get bigger than this.”

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, battles for a rebound against Boston Celtics forward Al Horford in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday. Photo: Ezra Shaw / Pool Photo-USA Today

Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 21 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead.

“Coming into this year, he was an All-Star starter for a reason,” teammate Draymond Green said. “The bigger the challenge has been that we’ve thrown in front of him, the bigger he’s responded. You want a guy like that. When the stage gets big, they respond and play their best basketball, and that’s what he’s been doing.”

One game after his 43-point performance, Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists, but was zero for nine from three-point range. The career three-point leader’s NBA record streak of 132 straight post-season games with at least one three ended, along with his NBA best run of 233 consecutive games with a three between the regular season and playoffs combined.

“Uh, keep shooting, very simple,” Curry said, grinning. “I’m not afraid to go zero-fer or whatever because I’m going to keep shooting.”

Green said he knows how Curry will respond.

“He’s going to be livid going into Game 6. That’s exactly what we need,” Green said.

“A night that he didn’t have it going we found offense elsewhere,” said Green, who had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists before fouling out with 3 minutes, 1 second remaining.

Capping his brilliant performance on both ends, Wiggins drove through the lane for an emphatic one-handed slam with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left.

“Bottom line is he’s just having fun playing basketball,” Curry said.

The Warriors can win their fourth title in eight years when the series resumes in Boston tomorrow. If the Celtics can win at home, the series will return to the Bay Area for a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday. All five games have so far been decided by 10 or more points.

Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who lost consecutive games for the first time in the post-season. Marcus Smart was whistled for a technical foul then an offensive foul in a one-second span early in the fourth. He overcame a slow start to score 20 points.

“Definitely we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be during times there. Just tough,” Al Horford said. “Definitely now, our backs are against the wall, and we have to see what we’re made of.”