SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

McIlroy revels in 21st win

Rory McIlroy on Sunday said he had been motivated by pulling clear of Greg Norman’s PGA Tour title haul after surging to victory at the Canadian Open. McIlroy bagged the 21st PGA Tour win in an enthralling final round in Toronto, carding an eight-under-par 62 for a two-shot win. It came at the end of a momentous week in the golfing world, which is in turmoil following the launch of the lucrative Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf series fronted by Australian veteran Norman. “I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond,” McIlroy said. “The guy that’s spearheading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA Tour, and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him — and I did.”

MOTORSPORTS

Newgarden wins for shelter

Josef Newgarden wanted to thank the pet service that helped him adopt his 13.6kg mutt, Axel. The Team Penske driver on Sunday repaid the shelter with his performance behind the wheel, earning a US$1 million bonus for winning at Road America, his third victory of the season on IndyCar’s three types of circuits. That meant the Nashville, Tennessee, chapter of Wags and Walks can build a new dog adoption center. “They solve all sorts of dogs — all sorts,” Newgarden said. “You should hear some of these heartbreaking stories these guys go through to find these dogs homes.” The reward is paid out from The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, and is split between Team Penske and charities of Newgarden’s choice. “To have something like this challenge, I think, just fires you up more competitively,” Newgarden said. “You want to get it done for them.”

CYCLING

Roglic wins Dauphine

Primoz Roglic on Sunday warmed up for his Tour de France bid next month by winning the Criterium du Dauphine stage race for the first time. His Team Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard won the eighth and final stage in the mountains. The pair crossed the line holding hands at the summit of the Plateau de Solaison, with Roglic allowing Vingegaard to nose his wheel in front to take the stage win. Vingegaard placed 40 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings, with Australian Ben O’Connor from the AG2R Citroen Team finishing 1 minute, 41 seconds behind Roglic in third. This year, Roglic also won the Paris-Nice stage race for the first time. “So finally I won some races in France, so it’s nice,” Roglic said.

CRICKET

Pakistan bests West Indies

All-rounder Shadab Khan on Sunday hit a fighting half century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan’s 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final day-night international in Multan, which was interrupted by a dust storm. Shadab hit 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9, after unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets to leave the home team struggling at 117-5. The 3-0 clean sweep lifted Pakistan to 90 points, fourth in the 13-team ODI League table, while the West Indies are fifth with 80. A dust strom during Pakistan’s innings reduced the match to 48 overs-a-side, but that could not stop Pakistan from taking a 10th consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies. Pakistan won the first match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs, also played in Multan.