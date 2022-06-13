Taiwanese badminton star Chou Tien-chen, left, poses for a photograph holding his silver medal and trophy next to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen after their men’s singles final at the BWF Indonesia Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta yesterday. World No. 1 Axelsen beat world No. 4 Chen 21-10, 21-12 in 41 minutes to win the final.
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in
STANDING UP: ’Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,’ said the Boston Celtic’s Marcus Smart, who finished with 24 points after mustering just two in Sunday’s Game 2 Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points to lift hosts the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 set for today in Boston. “My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. It’s time to do it after wins,’” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team improved to 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs. Tatum had nine assists and Brown added
The death toll at this year’s Isle of Man TT motorcycle races rose to five on Friday after organizers said British father and son sidecar riders Roger and Bradley Stockton were killed in a crash. The pair, 56 and 21 respectively, were competing as driver and passenger in the second sidecar race when the incident happened on the final lap at Ago’s Leap. They had finished eighth in the first sidecar race of the event on closed public roads around the island. French sidecar driver Cesar Chanal died in a crash at Ago’s Leap on Saturday last week. Organizers initially said passenger Olivier Lavorel