Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching and her Japanese partner Shuko Aoyama were on Saturday knocked out of the women’s doubles semi-finals at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, England.
The third-seeded pair were defeated in 79 minutes by top seeds Zhang Shuai of China and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 4-6, 4-6.
The straight-set loss belied a relatively close grass-court match, in which they fought to a 4-4 tie in the first set, before Zhang and Haddad Maia pulled away in the final two games.
Photo: AP
In the second set, Chan and Aoyama fell behind 2-5 before winning the next two games, only to slip up in the 10th game of the set, dashing any hopes of a comeback.
In Germany, Andy Murray said it was “not really a match” and “not much fun” after Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios was penalized a game following another on-court meltdown in their Stuttgart Open semi-final.
Murray reached his 70th career final with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win.
Kyrgios was penalized a point and then a game for unsportsmanlike conduct to trail 1-0 after losing the opening set in 65 minutes.
He smashed a racquet and exchanged words with a group in the crowd.
The 27-year-old later said he was racially abused.
“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racist slurs from the crowd?” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.
“I understand that my behavior isn’t the best all the time, but ‘you little black sheep,’ ‘shut up and play’ — little comments like this are not acceptable,” he wrote.
“When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalized. This is messed up,” he added.
After the tournament supervisor was called, Kyrgios merely went through the motions on court as Murray took complete command to secure victory in 93 minutes.
“The second set was not much fun to play, it was not very competitive,” Murray said.
“It wasn’t really a match. He started well, but closer to the end he got frustrated. The first set was tough and the end of the first set was the crucial part of the match,” he said. “You expect things to happen against him, so I’m not surprised when they do.”
Additional reporting by AFP
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in
STANDING UP: ’Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,’ said the Boston Celtic’s Marcus Smart, who finished with 24 points after mustering just two in Sunday’s Game 2 Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points to lift hosts the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 set for today in Boston. “My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. It’s time to do it after wins,’” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team improved to 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs. Tatum had nine assists and Brown added
The death toll at this year’s Isle of Man TT motorcycle races rose to five on Friday after organizers said British father and son sidecar riders Roger and Bradley Stockton were killed in a crash. The pair, 56 and 21 respectively, were competing as driver and passenger in the second sidecar race when the incident happened on the final lap at Ago’s Leap. They had finished eighth in the first sidecar race of the event on closed public roads around the island. French sidecar driver Cesar Chanal died in a crash at Ago’s Leap on Saturday last week. Organizers initially said passenger Olivier Lavorel