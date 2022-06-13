Schwartzel wins LIV Golf series opener

AFP, ST ALBANS, England





Charl Schwartzel on Saturday won the inaugural event in the Saudi Arabian-funded rebel LIV Golf series, as Patrick Reed became the latest big-name player to sign up.

South Africa’s Schwartzel carded a final round of 72 at the Centurion Club outside London to finish seven-under-par and a shot clear of compatriot Hennie du Plessis.

The 37-year-old received a winner’s check of US$4 million and also won US$750,000 for being part of the winning team in the 54-hole, three-day event.

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel of team Stinger poses for a photograph after winning The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in St Albans, England, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

“Honestly, I’m relieved,” said the 2011 Masters champion, who led by five shots with seven holes to play before a double bogey on the 12th set up a nervy finish.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could play for so much money in golf. It’s been an amazing experience,” he said.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who attempted to set up a world tour in 1994, said: “The evolution of the game of golf is alive and LIV is alive.”

“For 27 years there’s been a lot of obstacles put in our path, a lot of dreams have tried to be squashed, but they couldn’t squash us, and golf was always going to be the force for good out of all this,” he said.

Earlier, US golfer Reed became the latest US PGA Tour member to join the breakaway circuit, with the 17 competing in the first event this week suspended by the Tour shortly after play started in St Albans on Thursday.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the “same fate holds true” for any players who compete in future LIV events, with Reed and Bryson DeChambeau set to contest the second event in Oregon starting at the end of the month.

Reed, 31, who won the Masters in 2018 and has nine professional titles under his belt, is the ninth major champion to join the rebel series.

“I’m super excited — just the thought of being a part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better,” he said.