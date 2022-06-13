Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes

AP, NEW YORK





Triple Crown veteran Todd Pletcher on Saturday had simple advice for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr before the Belmont Stakes.

“Be patient,” Pletcher said. “I think you have the best last quarter of any horse in the race.”

Sometimes, less is Mo.

Mo Donegal, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr, crosses the finish line to win the 154th Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, New York, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Mo Donegal pulled away down the home stretch and held off filly Nest to win the Belmont Stakes, giving Pletcher a 1-2 finish and his sixth Triple Crown victory, including four at the track on the outskirts of New York City.

“To be honest with you, we were a little confident going into the race today,” Donegal Racing CEO and co-owner Jerry Crawford said. “When he turned for home, I was like, forget about it. I know Todd thought he could get a strong last quarter mile [402m], and he surely did.”

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, finished sixth.

Mo Donegal rounded the 2.4km distance in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, three lengths ahead of Nest — ridden by Ortiz’s brother, Jose.

Pletcher, who lives on Long Island, adds another Belmont title following wins with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Mo Donegal beat an eight-horse field without a clear favorite. We the People, a monster in the mud, opened at two-to-one amid a rainy forecast, but reached seven-to-two by race time as showers held off.

Mo Donegal entered the gate the betting favorite at five-to-two. We the People led for much of the race, but Mo Donegal and Ortiz took charge coming out of the final turn.

The three-year-old colt paid US$7.20, US$3.80 and US$3.

Rich Striker owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held the Kentucky Derby winner out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont, the first healthy horse to skip Pimlico after winning the Triple Crown’s first event since 1985.

Reed said the team encouraged jockey Sonny Leon to try pushing Rich Strike from the outside, but the horse kept trying to get back inside — where he made a late charge past 19 horse to win at Churchill Downs. Rich Strike spent much of the race in last place and could not recover.