Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching heads to Rothesay semis

Staff writer, with AFP





Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Friday advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s doubles at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, England, while her sister Latisha Chan crashed out of the tournament.

Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took 1 hour, 36 minutes to beat Katarzyna Kawa of Poland and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 11-9 in their quarter-final clash on grass.

They were yesterday to face Beatrice Haddad Maia of Brazil and Shuai Zhang of China, who earlier defeated Latisha Chan and partner Samantha Stosur of Australia.

Japan’s Shuko Aoyama returns during her women’s quarter-final doubles match with Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching against Katarzyna Kawa of Poland and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, England, on Friday. Photo: AP

The Brazilian-Chinese duo beat Latisha Chan and Stosur 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 10-6 in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

In ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka in a battle of banned Wimbledon players to reach the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships semi-finals and move closer to regaining the world top ranking.

The top-seeded Russian downed his 41st-ranked Belarusian rival 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in 1 hour, 51 minutes at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Medvedev is tomorrow to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic for the first time since March.

Medvedev and Ivaskha, as well as a host of other Russian and Belarusian players, have been banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t have many points to defend on grass and I have some to win, so hopefully I can play well, starting here,” Medvedev said.

“Every round is points and the higher you get, the more you need to step up,” he said.

In Germany, Andy Murray upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 for a place in the Stuttgart Open men’s semi-finals as the former world No. 1 claimed his first top five win since 2016.

The 35-year-old Murray said the strong winds, which featured in his first two wins this week, were missing as he put on a top serving performance to defeat world No. 5 Tsitsipas, who won their only previous match at the US Open last year.

“It was much easier to play today ... with very little wind, I did well, I was consistent for the whole match. This was my best serving performance of the week,” Murray said.

Murray last reached an ATP semi-final in January in Sydney on his way to the final.