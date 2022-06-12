Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Friday advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s doubles at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, England, while her sister Latisha Chan crashed out of the tournament.
Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took 1 hour, 36 minutes to beat Katarzyna Kawa of Poland and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 11-9 in their quarter-final clash on grass.
They were yesterday to face Beatrice Haddad Maia of Brazil and Shuai Zhang of China, who earlier defeated Latisha Chan and partner Samantha Stosur of Australia.
Photo: AP
The Brazilian-Chinese duo beat Latisha Chan and Stosur 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 10-6 in 1 hour, 32 minutes.
In ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka in a battle of banned Wimbledon players to reach the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships semi-finals and move closer to regaining the world top ranking.
The top-seeded Russian downed his 41st-ranked Belarusian rival 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in 1 hour, 51 minutes at the Wimbledon warm-up event.
Medvedev is tomorrow to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic for the first time since March.
Medvedev and Ivaskha, as well as a host of other Russian and Belarusian players, have been banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine.
“I don’t have many points to defend on grass and I have some to win, so hopefully I can play well, starting here,” Medvedev said.
“Every round is points and the higher you get, the more you need to step up,” he said.
In Germany, Andy Murray upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 for a place in the Stuttgart Open men’s semi-finals as the former world No. 1 claimed his first top five win since 2016.
The 35-year-old Murray said the strong winds, which featured in his first two wins this week, were missing as he put on a top serving performance to defeat world No. 5 Tsitsipas, who won their only previous match at the US Open last year.
“It was much easier to play today ... with very little wind, I did well, I was consistent for the whole match. This was my best serving performance of the week,” Murray said.
Murray last reached an ATP semi-final in January in Sydney on his way to the final.
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
STANDING UP: ’Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,’ said the Boston Celtic’s Marcus Smart, who finished with 24 points after mustering just two in Sunday’s Game 2 Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points to lift hosts the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 set for today in Boston. “My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. It’s time to do it after wins,’” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team improved to 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs. Tatum had nine assists and Brown added