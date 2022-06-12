Blues hold off Brumbies to face Crusaders in final

Reuters





The Auckland Blues yesterday held off a late surge from the ACT Brumbies to win an Eden Park thriller 20-19 and set up an all-New Zealand Super Rugby final against the Canterbury Crusaders at the same ground next week.

The Blues had a 20-7 lead at halftime, but were held scoreless after the break as the Canberra-based Brumbies grabbed two tries off lineout drives to cut the deficit to a single point with three minutes to play.

Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio had a drop goal charged down by prop Ofa Tuungafasi as the final few seconds ticked away and the Blues survived for a 15th successive victory and a spot in the title decider.

The Auckland Blues’ Akira Ioane, center, is tackled by the ACT Brumbies’ Andy Muirhead, left, and Pete Samu during their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, yestereday. Photo: AFP

“They are a quality outfit the Brumbies. We knew they would go to the full 80 and they didn’t disappoint,” Blues skipper Beauden Barrett said.

“We’re excited to be back here next week. We’ve given ourselves a chance and that’s all we can ask for,” he added.

The Brumbies, looking to become the first Australian side to win a playoff in New Zealand in the 26 years of Super Rugby, made the perfect start in the third minute when Irae Simone ran straight through the defensive line for a converted try.

Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta hit back with a penalty in the 10th minute, but the Brumbies were soon back on the attack and rolled a maul to within inches of another try.

Surge after surge failed to get the ball over the line and when the Brumbies were held up, flyhalf Barrett’s line-dropout targeted injured flanker Tom Hooper, who knocked on.

Another penalty after 20 minutes cut the deficit to 7-6 and the Blues were soon ahead with No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu touching down after a move featuring some sensational running from Perofeta, Rieko Ioane and Barrett.

Winger Mark Telea crossed 11 minutes later after another irresistible display of power running and the Blues went into the break with a comfortable 20-7 lead and the job apparently half done.

The Brumbies came out firing in the second half, and gained a man advantage in the 54th minute when Blues hooker Kurt Eklund was shown a yellow card for a tip tackle.

Barrett and Perofeta held up Brumbies attackers over the line before replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan finally got the ball onto the ground from a trademark Brumbies rolling maul just before the hour mark.

“We showed a lot of heart in the second half, gave ourselves an opportunity to win this game but just didn’t ice it there in the end,” Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa said.

The Crusaders, 10-time champions of Super Rugby competitions, marched into the final with a 20-7 win over the Waikato Chiefs in Friday’s first semi-final.