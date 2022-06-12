Curry scores 43 as Warriors tie finals

MAN ON FIRE: Just two nights after shaking off a foot injury, Curry shot his third-highest scoring total in the post-season and his second-most in the NBA Finals

AP, BOSTON





He stomped his feet, waved his arms, flexed his muscles and talked back to the crowd — and Stephen Curry also made baskets. Plenty of those, too.

In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his post-season career, Curry on Friday scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Two nights after shaking off a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, the two-time league Most Valuable Player stomped and shot his way to his third-highest scoring total in the post-season, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, right, drives to the net against the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, second right, during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston on Friday. Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY

It was the second-most points he has scored in the NBA Finals.

“The heart on that man is incredible,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “The things he does, we kind of take for granted at times, to go out there and put us on his back. We’ve got to help him out on Monday.”

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who have won at least one road game for an NBA-record 27 consecutive playoff series since 2013.

They are to host Game 5 tomorrow, with Game 6 in Boston on Thursday; Golden State would hold the home-court advantage in a seventh game, if necessary.

“We had to do it the difficult way,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka, whose team are 7-0 after losses in the post-season. “We have to do it again. It could have been an easier road, obviously, if you get the win tonight. But we’re 2-2 now. We know we can do it. We’ve done it before.”

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, but he managed just one basket while playing the entire fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Robert Williams III had 12 rebounds.

Marcus Smart, who scored 18 points, hit a three-pointer to give the Celtics a 94-90 lead with just over five minutes remaining. They missed six straight shots and did not score again until it was 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining, after Curry made a floater and a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 100-94 lead.

“He wasn’t letting us lose. That’s all it boils down to,” Warriors big man Draymond Green said. “I could tell in his demeanor, last couple of days, even after Game 3 that he was going to come out with that kind of fire.”

Curry was more demonstrative than usual, raising his arms after failing to get a foul call, interacting with the sold-out TD Garden crowd and flexing to celebrate a big Warriors basket. Rather than returning home at the brink of elimination, the Warriors moved closer to a fourth NBA title in eight years at home.

“I felt like we just had to let everybody know that we were here tonight,” Curry said. “Whether that’s their crowd, their team, our team, whoever wants to see that energy and that fire, we feed off of that.”

The amped-up crowd spent much of the game booing Green, chanting an obscenity at him that is usually reserved for Bucky Dent, and jeering his many misses. He shot one of seven, but finished with nine rebounds and eight assists to go with two points.

“He’s the ultimate competitor... [He] made huge plays down the stretch,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “This is a tough series for him to score because of Boston’s size and athleticism, but he’s still impacting the game at a huge level.