The chief of the Paris police on Thursday acknowledged the “failure” of security operations for the Champions League final last month, when crowd control problems, tear gas and street crime marred the biggest night in European club soccer.

“It is obviously a failure,” Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement told a French Senate commission investigating the fiasco. “It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It’s a failure because the image of the country was tarnished.”

Lallement and French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin have been under severe pressure since the May 28 match after they initially blamed the chaos on as many as 40,000 Liverpool fans who massed at the stadium without tickets or with counterfeit tickets.

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, left on screen, testifies during a French Senate hearing in Paris on Thursday about incidents that occurred at the Stade de France during the UEFA Champions League final last month. Photo: AFP

That figure has been widely disputed since by witnesses and media using images from the ground, leading Lallement to face repeated questions from senators who grew frustrated at his responses.

“Perhaps I made a mistake with the figure I gave to the minister,” he said, adding that he had based his estimate on the number of people using public transportation and from feedback from officers on site. “I never claimed that it was absolutely accurate.”

He said there were not 30,000 to 40,000 “at the gates of the stadium,” but maintained that several thousands were “in the vicinity” of police checkpoints at the Stade de France.

Many Liverpool supporters struggled to enter the stadium, leading to the kickoff being delayed by more 30 minutes and crushes at the entry gates, where police fired tear gas.

Fans also complained about bottlenecks leading to the stadium created by police deployments, but Lallement said the checkpoints were anti-terror measures “for a risk that is still real.”

The government’s initial decision to blame Liverpool fans for the problems caused tension between France and Britain, while raising questions about the capacity of Paris to host the Rugby World Cup next year and the Olympic Games in 2024.

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, who was at the game, also testified to the Senate, calling the issue of fake tickets a “red herring.”

“People’s memories will forever be tarred by the lack of organization and heavy-handed policing, and then of course the way authorities tried to deflect blame and scapegoat Liverpool fans for their incompetence,” he said before the hearing.

He was also pickpocketed before the game, losing his phone, ticket and cards as he made his way to the stadium, he said.