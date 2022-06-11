Josh Pierson is today to make history as the youngest driver in the nearly century-old 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race, but the American teen is taking it all in his stride.
Pierson will be 16 years and 118 days old when the race starts at the Circuit de la Sarthe in northwest France, 84 days younger than his compatriot Matt McMurry was when he set the record in 2014.
“It’s nice to come in to such an historic event and know that no matter what happens, I’ll be a part of that history,” the Oregon native said ahead of the 90th edition of a race first held in May 1923.
“But in general it’s not the big thing on my mind,” he said. “I’m here to be the best driver I can be and that’s my job. That’s my main focus. I’m not really worried about anything else.”
Pierson is racing in the second tier LMP2 category for the United Autosports team cofounded and co-owned by McLaren Formula One boss Zak Brown.
His teammates in the No. 23 Oreca 07-Gibson car are Britons Oliver Jarvis, who won this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans LMP2 in 2017, and Formula E race winner Alex Lynn.
Pierson is already the youngest winner in the World Endurance Championship, taking LMP2 victory with Jarvis and former F1 driver Paul di Resta in the 1,609km of Sebring in March last year.
“I think it definitely showed my strengths, showed that I’m here to win and compete like everyone else and it’s not just because of this or that that I made it,” he said.
The American started karting as a two-year-old, but does not come from a motorsport background, other than his father doing some club racing and the family following various series as fans.
He said it was never something he felt pushed into.
“I’ve very much focused on myself and what I was doing and if someone was saying maybe it’s too early or too soon, well that’s kind of expected,” he said.
“I’m very sure of myself, and I don’t think I would have made it here if I didn’t make the right decisions and someone didn’t think I was good enough,” he added.
Pierson was keeping an open mind on his future, and whether the road ahead leads to endurance racing or IndyCar and Formula One — two series he follows avidly and would love to have a shot at.
In the meantime, there is the challenge of speeding down the Mulsanne straight in the dark, and possibly also in the wet with the headlights bouncing off the rain and spray.
“Night is nothing new, and throughout my career I’ve had plenty of rain racing,” he said. “I’m ready for whatever comes at us.”
