SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Blatter too ill to testify

The trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and French soccer legend Michel Platini over alleged corrupt payments ground to a halt on Wednesday when Blatter said he was too ill to testify. Swiss prosecutors accuse the pair of unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (US$2.05 million at the current exchange rate) in 2011. Blatter and Platini both deny the charges. However, Blatter, looking frail during the hearing at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, said he was unable to address the court due to chest pains. Three judges are to hear the trial, which runs until June 22. If convicted, Platini and Blatter face up to five years in jail.

BOXING

Bullets fired at Huni home

The family home of Australian heavyweight boxer Justis Huni was hit by five bullets in a drive-by shooting, but nobody was harmed, his father said yesterday. Rocki Huni, also the boxer’s trainer, said the shooting happened just before 4am while 10 people, including his son, were in the house in Brisbane. “It was crazy because right where one of those shots went through is where we feed the baby early in the morning,” Rocki Huni told broadcaster Nine Network. Justis Huni was to represent Australia at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, but pulled out after injuring his hands in a knockout win over former National Rugby League player Paul Gallen.

FORMULA ONE

Gay driver welcome: Vettel

The sport would welcome an openly gay driver, Germany’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said. There has been a push for diversity and inclusion, with teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Aston Martin driver Vettel last year wore a rainbow-colored T-shirt in Hungary with the message “Same love,” to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The 34-year-old father of three has also competed with Racing Pride logos on his car. “Now I think a gay Formula One driver would be welcomed, and rightly so,” Vettel said in an interview with LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude that featured him on its cover.

NFL

Trans cheerleader to debut

The first openly transgender cheerleader in the NFL is to make her debut in September. Justine Lindsay, a 29-year-old black trans woman, is to cheer for the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats, BuzzFeed News reported. While there is not an official record of NFL cheerleaders hired throughout the league’s history, Lindsay appears to be the first openly transgender person. She announced her hiring in an Instagram post in March: “This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring. Thank you.”

BOXING

Boxer dies from brain injury

Lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi, 24, died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a 10-round World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa in Durban on Sunday, Boxing South Africa said on Wednesday. The fight was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round. He was rushed to a local hospital and placed in an induced coma, but died on Tuesday. Trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said Buthelezi was perfectly healthy during the buildup to the bout.