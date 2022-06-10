SOCCER
Blatter too ill to testify
The trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and French soccer legend Michel Platini over alleged corrupt payments ground to a halt on Wednesday when Blatter said he was too ill to testify. Swiss prosecutors accuse the pair of unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (US$2.05 million at the current exchange rate) in 2011. Blatter and Platini both deny the charges. However, Blatter, looking frail during the hearing at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, said he was unable to address the court due to chest pains. Three judges are to hear the trial, which runs until June 22. If convicted, Platini and Blatter face up to five years in jail.
BOXING
Bullets fired at Huni home
The family home of Australian heavyweight boxer Justis Huni was hit by five bullets in a drive-by shooting, but nobody was harmed, his father said yesterday. Rocki Huni, also the boxer’s trainer, said the shooting happened just before 4am while 10 people, including his son, were in the house in Brisbane. “It was crazy because right where one of those shots went through is where we feed the baby early in the morning,” Rocki Huni told broadcaster Nine Network. Justis Huni was to represent Australia at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, but pulled out after injuring his hands in a knockout win over former National Rugby League player Paul Gallen.
FORMULA ONE
Gay driver welcome: Vettel
The sport would welcome an openly gay driver, Germany’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said. There has been a push for diversity and inclusion, with teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Aston Martin driver Vettel last year wore a rainbow-colored T-shirt in Hungary with the message “Same love,” to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The 34-year-old father of three has also competed with Racing Pride logos on his car. “Now I think a gay Formula One driver would be welcomed, and rightly so,” Vettel said in an interview with LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude that featured him on its cover.
NFL
Trans cheerleader to debut
The first openly transgender cheerleader in the NFL is to make her debut in September. Justine Lindsay, a 29-year-old black trans woman, is to cheer for the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats, BuzzFeed News reported. While there is not an official record of NFL cheerleaders hired throughout the league’s history, Lindsay appears to be the first openly transgender person. She announced her hiring in an Instagram post in March: “This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring. Thank you.”
BOXING
Boxer dies from brain injury
Lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi, 24, died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a 10-round World Boxing Federation All-Africa bout against fellow South African Siphesihle Mntungwa in Durban on Sunday, Boxing South Africa said on Wednesday. The fight was halted by the referee when Buthelezi began throwing punches in the air during the final round. He was rushed to a local hospital and placed in an induced coma, but died on Tuesday. Trainer Bheki Mngomezulu said Buthelezi was perfectly healthy during the buildup to the bout.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in