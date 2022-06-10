Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna on Wednesday won the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, edging his key rival, Wout van Aert, on the 31.9km time trial with a sizzling time of 35 minutes, 32 seconds.
For Van Aert, this was the second runners-up spot in two days, after he celebrated too soon on Tuesday’s hilltop finish and was edged out at the line by David Gaudu.
However, Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert not only retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey, but he also moves 53 seconds ahead of second-placed Mattia Cattaneo of Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and 56 seconds ahead of title pretender and teammate Primoz Roglic, who is in third place.
Photo: AFP
“I have this nice jersey and will try to enjoy it the next couple of days,” said Van Aert, who admitted that the result was a fair one.
“It’s a time trial and it’s always honest. It was only two seconds — it’s not a lot, but still it’s a difference. I got beaten by the world champion,” Van Aert said. “I’ll beat him one day.”
Olympic time trial champion Roglic was fifth on the day and his Jumbo-Visma cocaptain, Dane Jonas Vingegard, was seventh.
The pair are well placed for a tilt at the title in the eight-day race, which is generally a mountain test, but this year has featured the potentially pivotal time trial.
Known by his fans as “Top Ganna,” the giant Italian 25-year-old double world champion registered an average speed of 53.865kph on a stage that was a pure test of power, with no hills or technically difficult sections.
All-rounder Van Aert, who finished second to Ganna in the past two world championship time trials, was just 2 seconds adrift of the former track specialist.
On a blustery day with low-hanging clouds, the race remained largely rain-free in the open countryside of eastern France.
The only outburst came when Team EF Education-EasyPost rider Brandon McNulty lost his temper after a mechanical cost him a general classification place.
While yesterday’s fifth stage was relatively flat, today sees a return to the hills and the two concluding stages this weekend take on 1,500m-altitude mountains.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in