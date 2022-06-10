‘Top Ganna’ beats Van Aert in Dauphine time trial

AFP, MONTBRISON, France





Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna on Wednesday won the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, edging his key rival, Wout van Aert, on the 31.9km time trial with a sizzling time of 35 minutes, 32 seconds.

For Van Aert, this was the second runners-up spot in two days, after he celebrated too soon on Tuesday’s hilltop finish and was edged out at the line by David Gaudu.

However, Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert not only retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey, but he also moves 53 seconds ahead of second-placed Mattia Cattaneo of Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and 56 seconds ahead of title pretender and teammate Primoz Roglic, who is in third place.

Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna competes in the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine individual time trial, 31.9km between Montbrison and La Batie d’Urfe, France, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“I have this nice jersey and will try to enjoy it the next couple of days,” said Van Aert, who admitted that the result was a fair one.

“It’s a time trial and it’s always honest. It was only two seconds — it’s not a lot, but still it’s a difference. I got beaten by the world champion,” Van Aert said. “I’ll beat him one day.”

Olympic time trial champion Roglic was fifth on the day and his Jumbo-Visma cocaptain, Dane Jonas Vingegard, was seventh.

The pair are well placed for a tilt at the title in the eight-day race, which is generally a mountain test, but this year has featured the potentially pivotal time trial.

Known by his fans as “Top Ganna,” the giant Italian 25-year-old double world champion registered an average speed of 53.865kph on a stage that was a pure test of power, with no hills or technically difficult sections.

All-rounder Van Aert, who finished second to Ganna in the past two world championship time trials, was just 2 seconds adrift of the former track specialist.

On a blustery day with low-hanging clouds, the race remained largely rain-free in the open countryside of eastern France.

The only outburst came when Team EF Education-EasyPost rider Brandon McNulty lost his temper after a mechanical cost him a general classification place.

While yesterday’s fifth stage was relatively flat, today sees a return to the hills and the two concluding stages this weekend take on 1,500m-altitude mountains.