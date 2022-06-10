Top-seeded Dan Evans on Wednesday maintained his bid for a second title at the Nottingham Open by reaching the quarter-finals of the grass-court event with a 7-5, 6-0 win against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.
Evans — the British No. 2 and the 2019 champion — next plays Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who beat Britain’s Dan Cox 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
On a rain-affected day in central England, fifth-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia and a second Briton, Ryan Peniston, also advanced to the quarter-finals.
In the women’s event, fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai, the runner-up to Johanna Konta last year, beat Jodie Burrage 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the second round. The Chinese player advanced to the quarter-finals along with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.
Third-seeded Camila Giorgi was 7-5, 4-6 against Harriet Dart when play was suspended for the day.
In women’s doubles action, the pairing of Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Australia’s Samantha Stosur eased through to the quarter-finals by defeating duo Donna Vekic of Croatia and Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-3.
Yesterday, duo Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Japan’s Shuko Aoyama were to face the pairing of Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi and Katarzyna Kawa in the quarter-finals.
In related news, US Open champion Emma Raducanu is hopeful she will be fit to play at Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from next week’s WTA 250 event in Birmingham due to a side strain.
A “freak injury” forced Raducanu, 19, to retire from her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday, but the Briton said on Wednesday that she was looking forward to the rest of the grass-court swing.
NADAL FACES RUUD: Zverev had to retire after an ‘unbelievable’ tournament with a hurt ankle, while a female protester delayed the match between Cilic and Ruud Rafael Nadal on Friday reached his 14th French Open final when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after a sickening injury to his right ankle on a day of drama at Roland Garros. Nadal is to play his 30th Grand Slam final today against Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit, while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final, which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in