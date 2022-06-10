Evans advances bid for second Nottingham title

Top-seeded Dan Evans on Wednesday maintained his bid for a second title at the Nottingham Open by reaching the quarter-finals of the grass-court event with a 7-5, 6-0 win against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.

Evans — the British No. 2 and the 2019 champion — next plays Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who beat Britain’s Dan Cox 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

On a rain-affected day in central England, fifth-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia and a second Briton, Ryan Peniston, also advanced to the quarter-finals.

In the women’s event, fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai, the runner-up to Johanna Konta last year, beat Jodie Burrage 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in the second round. The Chinese player advanced to the quarter-finals along with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.

Third-seeded Camila Giorgi was 7-5, 4-6 against Harriet Dart when play was suspended for the day.

In women’s doubles action, the pairing of Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Australia’s Samantha Stosur eased through to the quarter-finals by defeating duo Donna Vekic of Croatia and Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-3.

Yesterday, duo Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Japan’s Shuko Aoyama were to face the pairing of Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi and Katarzyna Kawa in the quarter-finals.

In related news, US Open champion Emma Raducanu is hopeful she will be fit to play at Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from next week’s WTA 250 event in Birmingham due to a side strain.

A “freak injury” forced Raducanu, 19, to retire from her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday, but the Briton said on Wednesday that she was looking forward to the rest of the grass-court swing.